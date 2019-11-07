Home > Arts

Eminent Bengali novelist and poet Nabaneeta Dev Sen dies at 81 in Kolkata

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Nov 2019 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 10:43 PM BdST

Noted Bengali novelist and poet Nabaneeta Dev Sen has died in Kolkata at the age of 81.

She breathed her last at her home on Thursday evening after battling cancer for a long time, the daily Anandabazar Patrika reported.

Born to poet couple Narendranath Dev and Radharani Devi in the West Bengal capital, Nabaneeta won many awards, including Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award for Bengali Literature.

The prolific litterateur had married Nobel-winning economist Amartya Sen but they divorced later. She has left behind three daughters, including two with Amartya Sen.

The prominent academic also taught comparative literature at the Jadavpur University.

Besides her humour-filled travelogues, she is a well-known children's author for her fairy tales and adventure stories, with girls as protagonist. ‘Chandrabati Ramayan’, the Ramayana in Sita’s perspectives, is among her notable works.

