Home > Arts

Mona Lisa's smile a touch clearer through Louvre's new protective glass

   

Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:37 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:37 AM BdST

Visitors to the Louvre in Paris should have a clearer view of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" after the museum installed a new, more transparent form of bullet-proof glass to protect the world's most famous painting.

The Mona Lisa has been behind safety glass since the early 1950s, when it was damaged by a visitor who poured acid on it. Since then there have been several other unsuccessful attempts at vandalising the painting.
 
Vincent Delieuvin, curator of 16th-century Italian art at the museum, told Reuters Television that glass technology has improved significantly in recent years and the painting's previous 15-year old bullet-proof glass no longer gave the best possible viewing experience.
 
"Today, the Mona Lisa is behind extremely transparent glass, which really gives the impression of being very close to the painting," Delieuvin said.
 
On Oct. 24, the Louvre will open an exhibition celebrating the works of Leonardo da Vinci to mark the 500th anniversary of his death.
 
The exhibition will feature nearly 120 pieces, including paintings, drawings, sculptures and manuscripts from European and American institutions, but not the "Mona Lisa" which will remain in its dedicated room in the Louvre's Denon wing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Austrian author Peter Handke is pictured at his house, following the announcement he won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature, in Chaville, near Paris, France Oct 10, 2019. REUTERS

Srebrenica survivors want Handke's Nobel prize revoked

FILE PHOTO: A Victorian building on the island of Vinalhaven, Maine, where the late artist Robert Indiana lived and worked, on the town's Main Street, May 18, 2018. Indiana's will proposes the building become a museum that would honour his legacy, but residents have concerns about how it might change the character of the island. The New York Times

An artist’s legacy challenges an island

Julia Hernandez, who earns her living posing for tango-themed photographs with tourists, strikes a classic pose in the El Caminito district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jul 6, 2019. A group of activists is trying to make tango less dogmatic about traditional gender roles, and more assertive about rooting out sexual harassment and assault. The New York Times

Argentine feminists remake tango

Photo taken via artist Sara Shamma’s Facebook page.

Artist aims to show reality of ‘modern slavery’ in UK

From left, Satomi Blair, Tina Chilip and Maechi Aharanwa in Anna Moench's “Mothers,

‘Mothers’: Mommy and me and the apocalypse

All the writers’ workshops

From left, Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi and Purva Bedi in “Wives,” at Playwrights Horizons. The New York Times

In ‘Wives,’ the other halves have their say

A mural of the poet Arthur Rimbaud’s poem

His life was a feast, his grave is a magnet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.