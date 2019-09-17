In ‘Wives,’ the other halves have their say

“When I think of her, I think of the truth,” says a character in Jaclyn Backhaus’ “Wives,” the feverish feminist comedy that opened Monday night at Playwrights Horizons, “and the quest for what was true and how she always had it there at her side and it made me want to eat the worms.”

Thus does Hadley Richardson, the first wife of Ernest Hemingway, imagine how her former husband might have described her. Two other Hemingways — his widow, Mary Welsh, and journalist Martha Gellhorn — are there to provide their own self-eulogies in the voice of the author of “The Sun Also Rises.”

They’re having a helluva time. And just wait till that giant swordfish that was mounted on Papa’s wall is brought out to join in the drinking games. She (for surely this piscine trophy is also female) is doused in rum and set on fire, suggesting that revenge is a dish best served hot and soused.

At this point, sending up the plain-spoken virility of Ernest Hemingway — perhaps the most parodied of all American writers — may indeed be like shooting fish in a barrel. But it’s hard to resist the angry, happy spectacle that Backhaus and the director, Margot Bordelon, have made of this fantasy encounter.

These are women who, as the Gellhorn character puts it, seem destined to be “tethered to a monolith that happens to be, like, the pinnacle of all manhood.” There’s sweet relief in their being set free, at last, to adorn that monument with some choice graffiti.

The gathering of the widows Hemingway is the high point of a play that ultimately careens off the rails in its revisionist enthusiasm. Like Backhaus’ superior off-Broadway hit “Men on Boats” — a gender-reversed retelling of a chapter in 19th-century American exploration — “Wives” is a gleeful work of historical subversion.

Set in four different eras, conjured with cartoonish piquancy by Reid Thompson (sets) and Valérie Thérèse Bart (costumes), “Wives” travels through the ages to allow its characters to step away from the powerful men who eclipsed them and have their say in spiky, contemporary language. Thus we find the wife (Catherine de Medici, played by Purva Bedi) and mistress (Aadya Bedi as Diane de Poitiers) of 16th-century French monarch Henri II (Sathya Sridharan) dissing each other like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

The rancor subsides after Henri’s death, when the rivals realize that in sisterhood there is strength and that women united might just bring harmony to the world. (Catherine would subsequently be notoriously associated with the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre of the Huguenots, but never mind.)

In another sequence, set in the twilight of the Raj in India, it’s not the husband — Maharajah Madho Singh II — who’s the oppressor. His Highness ( Sridiharan, sounding oddly like James Stewart) gets along just fine with his maharani (Aadya Bedi) and his favourite concubine (Purva Bedi), who is rumoured to be a witch. Instead, it is one Aloysius Patterson (Adina Verson), a representative of the British crown, who is the villainous subjugator.

In other words, we have shifted, a bit joltingly, from the evils of plain old patriarchy to those of colonialism. We stretch even further thematically for the concluding scene, wherein a student at the portmanteau Oxbridge University joins an academic witches’ coven to claim her sovereign identity, a process overseen by a portrait of Virginia Woolf.

By that time, “Wives” has devolved from enjoyable, slapdash satire into a consciousness-raising pep rally. Under the typically antic direction of Bordelon (who did the rock-bio spoof “Dave and Eddie”), this is all performed with enjoyable brio by the cast of four. (Verson, who is hilarious as a Julia Child-like 16th-century French cook, could slide right into the ensemble of “Saturday Night Live.”)

But as the focus keeps shifting, the energy dissipates. The play starts to feel like a stoned brainstorming session in a college dorm room, whose participants segue from delighted goofiness into sloppy, sentimental sincerity. Like such gatherings, “Wives” doesn’t quite know when to call it a night.

© 2019 New York Times News Service