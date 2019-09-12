Home > Arts

Bangladesh to publish founding father Bangabandhu’s autobiography ‘Smriti Kotha’ 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2019 04:30 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 04:32 AM BdST

‘Smriti Kotha’, an autobiography of Bangladesh’s independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is going to hit the shelves in the near future.

He himself gave the name of the book, his daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, told parliament on Wednesday.

“It’s much like ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’, but has more information. We’ve already prepared it for publication,” she said. 

Her mother Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib used to buy Bangabandhu exercise pads and books when he was in jail, Hasina said and added Fazilatunnesa also inspired Bangabandhu to write. 

“That inspiration led him to start writing and he wrote many things about his life. My mother was very much conscious about this,” Hasina said.   

Fazilatunnesa always collected the copies at the jail gates, she said.

When Bangabandhu was arrested at their home on road No. 32 in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi in 1971, Fazilatunnesa took shelter at one of their neighbour’s house with their youngest son Sheikh Russell.

“The copies remained when the house was looted. I recovered them on orders from my mother,” Hasina recalled.

She said military ruler Ziaur Rahman did not let her enter the house initially when she returned to Bangladesh several years after the assassination of Bangabandhu and most other members of the family on Aug 15, 1975.

“We had to offer prayers on the street outside the house. I collected the copies the first time I got the opportunity to enter the house. I knew where mother had kept them,” Hasina said.

She had handed the copies to her aunt in Khulna as she had no place to stay in Dhaka at the time.

“Then I started the work to have these published. As a result, ‘Oshomapto Attojiboni’ (‘The Unfinished Memoirs’) was published with his memoirs until ‘54. Besides this, his ‘Karagarer Rojnamcha’  (‘Diary in Jail’) has his memoirs from ‘66 to ’68 when he was arrested for the Six Point Programme,” she said.

“He (Bangabandhu) has some writings besides these. He himself named these - ‘Smriti Kotha’,” the prime minister said.     

She recalled how she and her friend AN Mahfuza Khatun Baby Maudud made scripts from recordings of Bangabandhu’s words. Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, Mahbub Talukder and Jawahedul Karim used to record these, she said.

“I found four tapes while searching the Ganabhaban. Later, Baby Maudud and I sat and made the scripts. These matched many parts of ‘Smriti Kotha’. We almost prepared it by adding these parts,” Hasina said.     

She also said the work to publish a book from the writings of Bangabandhu on his 1952 China visit was almost done as well.

Born on Mar 17, 1920 at Gopalganj’s Tungiparha, Bangabandhu burst onto the political scene with the formation of Purba Pakistan Chhatra League following the end of the British rule in the Indian sub-continent.

Sheikh Mujib continued to rise in national politics because of his active involvement in the Language Movement in 1952, 1954 general elections, and Six-Point declaration in 1966.

His arrest in the Agartala conspiracy case catapulted him onto the national stage, making him the unchallenged leader of the Bengalis' freedom struggle against Pakistani exploitation.

He was given the title 'Bangabandhu' after he was freed from jail in 1969.

On Mar 7, 1971, he delivered the historical speech at Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan), which inspired the Bengalis to wage an armed struggle to win independence from Pakistan.

Last year, the first of the 14 volumes of a book on reports of Pakistan police’s Intelligence Branch on Bangabandhu was published.

Another volume of the ‘Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ was published later and third volume is now at the press, Hasina said, adding that the fourth one is with her.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

From left: Adriane Moreno, Charlie Reid, Christina Toth, Crawford M Collins and Hamish Allan-Headley in “See You” at the New Ohio Theatre in New York, Sep 4, 2019. Five self-involved social-media obsessives don’t make for good company in Guillaume Corbeil’s play. The New York Times

‘See You’: Influencers with followers, not souls

An undated photo provided by Dodo Jin Ming shows the photographer Robert Frank, who was known for his visually raw and personally expressive style. Frank, one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century, whose style was pivotal in changing the course of documentary photography, died on Sept 9, 2019, in Inverness, on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. He was 94. (The New York Times)

Photographer Robert Frank dies

Author Amitav Ghosh at his home in Brooklyn, Aug 22, 2019. His 12th book, “Gun Island,” is about a rare book dealer drawn into a globe-spanning adventure with Bangladeshi migrants in Libya, dolphins in the Mediterranean and venomous water snakes in California. The New York Times

When climate change is stranger than fiction

Caption: File Photo: Harvey Weinstein arrives at a courthouse in New York, Jun 5, 2018. “She Said,” by The New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, names some of the people who turned against the influential producer, as well as ones who helped cover up his alleged predation. The New York Times

Unknown sources come forward in new book about Weinstein

Photo taken via Reuters

8 new comic book series for the end of summer

Noted author Rizia Rahman dies

Writer Shahrukh Picklu dies

From left, Margaret Atwood, Oyinkan Braithwaite and Salman Rushdie. The New York Times

Atwood, Rushdie in running for Booker Prize

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.