Noted author Rizia Rahman dies at 80
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 02:06 PM BdST
Eminent author Rizia Rahman has died in a Dhaka hospital at the age of 80.
The Ekushey Padak-winning novelist passed away while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital around 11.15 am on Friday.
Born in Kolkata's Bhabanipur in 1939, Rizia migrated to then East Bengal after the Partition with her family.
Her literary works since the 60s have cut across all genres, including short stories, poems, essays and children's fiction, but she was primarily noted as a novelist.
She received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1978 and was awarded the government Ekushey Padak this year.
Some of Rizia's acclaimed works include Agnishakkhora, Ghor Bhanga Ghor, Uttar Purush, Rokter Akkhar, Bong theke Bangla, Aronyer Kachhe, Shilay Shilay Agun, Olikhito Upakhyan, Dhabal Jyosna, Shurjo Shobuj Rokto, Ekal Chirokal, Hey Manab Manabi, Harun Fereni and Utshey Fera.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after the Asr prayers on Friday at the mosque near their residence in Uttara Sector 5, her son said. She will be laid to rest at the Mirpur Graveyard.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Noted author Rizia Rahman dies at 80
- Toni Morrison, ‘beloved’ author, dies at 88
- Bangladesh writer Shahrukh Picklu dies
- Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie in running for Booker Prize
- Hitler looted the art, then they looted Hitler
- He’s writing 365 children’s books in 365 days, while holding down a day job
- The moon as it has lived in our imaginations
- A trans-Atlantic artist, recognised at home, at last
- In France, debates about the veil hide a long history
- A newer New Museum is coming, with twice as much space
Most Read
- Pakistan says three soldiers die in Kashmir clash, India denies five of its troops dead
- Bangladesh receives $716 million remittance in nine days before Eid
- Speed kills: At least 18 die in road traffic accidents across Bangladesh
- Woman who says Epstein groomed her for sex at 14 sues his estate
- Doctor’s child, govt health assistant die from dengue in Dhaka
- Two die from dengue in Dhaka, Magura
- Myanmar, Bangladesh agree fresh bid to start Rohingya repatriation next week: Reuters
- Daily rate of dengue cases rises after Eid holidays
- ‘Che Guevara’ of Hong Kong inflames a crisis over identity
- Chief Justice Mahmud urges Bangladeshis to work towards Bangabandhu's dream