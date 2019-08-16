Home > Arts

Noted author Rizia Rahman dies at 80

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Aug 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 02:06 PM BdST

Eminent author Rizia Rahman has died in a Dhaka hospital at the age of 80.

The Ekushey Padak-winning novelist passed away while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital around 11.15 am on Friday. 

She was suffering from a number of ailments and was hospitalised on Tuesday after falling gravely ill due to complications stemming from a blood transfusion, her only son Abdur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Born in Kolkata's Bhabanipur in 1939, Rizia migrated to then East Bengal after the Partition with her family.

Her literary works since the 60s have cut across all genres, including short stories, poems, essays and children's fiction, but she was primarily noted as a novelist.

She received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1978 and was awarded the government Ekushey Padak this year.

Some of Rizia's acclaimed works include Agnishakkhora, Ghor Bhanga Ghor, Uttar Purush, Rokter Akkhar, Bong theke Bangla, Aronyer Kachhe, Shilay Shilay Agun, Olikhito Upakhyan, Dhabal Jyosna, Shurjo Shobuj Rokto, Ekal Chirokal, Hey Manab Manabi, Harun Fereni and Utshey Fera. 

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after the Asr prayers on Friday at the mosque near their residence in Uttara Sector 5, her son said. She will be laid to rest at the Mirpur Graveyard. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Noted author Rizia Rahman dies

Writer Shahrukh Picklu dies

From left, Margaret Atwood, Oyinkan Braithwaite and Salman Rushdie. The New York Times

Atwood, Rushdie in running for Booker Prize

Allied tanks move into a heavily bombed Munich on Apr 29, 1945. Knowing that the American troops were closing in, residents began looting earlier that day, taking food, furniture and parts of Hitler’s art collection. The New York Times

Hitler looted the art, then they looted Hitler

Matt Zurbo works outside in the oyster farm in in Eaglehawk Neck, Tasmania on June 5, 2019. Zurbo spent years clearing trails and replanting forests in the Australian bush before landing his current job at an oyster Farm in addition to writing 365 children's books in 365 days. (Peter Tarasiuk/The New York Times)

He’s writing one children’s book a day while holding down a job

The moon as it was imagined

FILE PHOTO: Frank Bowling in London in 2017. Mr Bowling, 85, has finally netted a major retrospective, at Tate Britain. The New York Times

Trans-Atlantic artist duly recognised at home

A portrait, presumed to be of Madame de Soustra, by Marie-Denise Villers. In 19th-century France, women could use veils as expressions of luxury and tools of seduction. The New York Times

In France, debates about the veil hide a long history

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.