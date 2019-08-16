Noted author Rizia Rahman dies at 80

The Ekushey Padak-winning novelist passed away while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital around 11.15 am on Friday.





She was suffering from a number of ailments and was hospitalised on Tuesday after falling gravely ill due to complications stemming from a blood transfusion, her only son Abdur Rahman told bdnews24.com.Born in Kolkata's Bhabanipur in 1939, Rizia migrated to then East Bengal after the Partition with her family.Her literary works since the 60s have cut across all genres, including short stories, poems, essays and children's fiction, but she was primarily noted as a novelist.She received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1978 and was awarded the government Ekushey Padak this year.Some of Rizia's acclaimed works include Agnishakkhora, Ghor Bhanga Ghor, Uttar Purush, Rokter Akkhar, Bong theke Bangla, Aronyer Kachhe, Shilay Shilay Agun, Olikhito Upakhyan, Dhabal Jyosna, Shurjo Shobuj Rokto, Ekal Chirokal, Hey Manab Manabi, Harun Fereni and Utshey Fera.Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after the Asr prayers on Friday at the mosque near their residence in Uttara Sector 5, her son said. She will be laid to rest at the Mirpur Graveyard.