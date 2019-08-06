Toni Morrison, ‘beloved’ author, dies at 88
>>Margalit Fox, The New York Times
Published: 06 Aug 2019 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 08:25 PM BdST
Toni Morrison, the 1993 Nobel laureate in literature, whose work explored black identity in America and in particular the experience of black women, died Monday at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, her publisher, Alfred A Knopf, said in a statement. She was 88.
The first African American woman to win the Nobel in literature, Morrison was the author of several novels, children’s books and essays. Among them were celebrated works like “Song of Solomon,” which received the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1977, and “Beloved,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988.
Morrison was one of the rare American authors whose books were both critical and commercial successes. Her novels appeared regularly on The New York Times best-seller list, were featured multiple times on Oprah Winfrey’s book club and were the subject of myriad critical studies. A longtime faculty member at Princeton University, Morrison lectured widely and was seen often on television.
In awarding the Nobel to Morrison, the Swedish Academy cited her “novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import,” through which she “gives life to an essential aspect of American reality.”
Morrison animated that reality in a style resembling that of no other writer in English. Her prose, often luminous and incantatory, rings with the cadences of black oral tradition. Her plots are dreamlike and nonlinear, spooling backward and forward in time as though characters bring the entire weight of history to bear on their every act.
c.2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Toni Morrison, ‘beloved’ author, dies at 88
- Bangladesh writer Shahrukh Picklu dies
- Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie in running for Booker Prize
- Hitler looted the art, then they looted Hitler
- He’s writing 365 children’s books in 365 days, while holding down a day job
- The moon as it has lived in our imaginations
- A trans-Atlantic artist, recognised at home, at last
- In France, debates about the veil hide a long history
- A newer New Museum is coming, with twice as much space
- ‘When I Grow Up’ – exhibition of Rohingya children’s art works on display in Dhaka
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi woman living in Italy dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
- Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says
- Hasina condemns mass shooting in US, offers support to Trump
- Bangladesh removes all tariffs on dengue test kit imports
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records