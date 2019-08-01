Bangladesh writer Shahrukh Picklu dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2019 04:20 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 04:20 AM BdST
Writer Sardar Muhammad Shahrukh, known as Shahrukh Picklu, has died aged 55.
His wife Samina Ahsan announced the news of his death on Wednesday morning on Facebook.
Born in Dhaka in 1964, he graduated from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology after attending St Gregory’s High School and Notre Dame College.
He wrote opinion editorials, flash fictions, short stories, and poems in both English and Bangla.
Known for his works published online, Picklu also ran a blog site – Traces of Orange.
Maria Salam, editor of Chharpatra.com, told bdnews24.com she heard about the death of Picklu, her “virtual friend”.
Many others used similar words on the social media to mourn Picklu.
One of them, Akku Chowdhury, paid a touching tribute in a Facebook post.
He wrote: “I was hoping someday we would meet and be enlightened... but you left before your time??? This is just unfair... but then nothing is fair in this world! May you find a better space a better world and keep sending us your positive vibes my young friend!”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh writer Shahrukh Picklu dies
- Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie in running for Booker Prize
- Hitler looted the art, then they looted Hitler
- He’s writing 365 children’s books in 365 days, while holding down a day job
- The moon as it has lived in our imaginations
- A trans-Atlantic artist, recognised at home, at last
- In France, debates about the veil hide a long history
- A newer New Museum is coming, with twice as much space
- ‘When I Grow Up’ – exhibition of Rohingya children’s art works on display in Dhaka
- Why 1999 was Hollywood’s greatest year
Most Read
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- Six workers die from toxic gas from septic tank in Joypurhat
- BRAC appoints Asif Saleh executive director
- Indian coffee tycoon Siddhartha's body found
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- World Bank sanctions TigerIT over Bangladesh’s national smartcard project
- Rangpur Riders rope in Shakib for a year
- Labaid, Popular, Ibn Sina fined for profiteering over dengue tests
- Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
- Can’t wake them up if they sleep while awake: High Court on efforts to tackle dengue