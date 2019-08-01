Home > Arts

Bangladesh writer Shahrukh Picklu dies

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019 04:20 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 04:20 AM BdST

Writer Sardar Muhammad Shahrukh, known as Shahrukh Picklu, has died aged 55.

His wife Samina Ahsan announced the news of his death on Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Born in Dhaka in 1964, he graduated from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology after attending St Gregory’s High School and Notre Dame College.

He wrote opinion editorials, flash fictions, short stories, and poems in both English and Bangla.

Known for his works published online, Picklu also ran a blog site – Traces of Orange.

Maria Salam, editor of Chharpatra.com, told bdnews24.com she heard about the death of Picklu, her “virtual friend”.

Many others used similar words on the social media to mourn Picklu.

One of them, Akku Chowdhury, paid a touching tribute in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “I was hoping someday we would meet and be enlightened... but you left before your time??? This is just unfair... but then nothing is fair in this world! May you find a better space a better world and keep sending us your positive vibes my young friend!”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Writer Shahrukh Picklu dies

From left, Margaret Atwood, Oyinkan Braithwaite and Salman Rushdie. The New York Times

Atwood, Rushdie in running for Booker Prize

Allied tanks move into a heavily bombed Munich on Apr 29, 1945. Knowing that the American troops were closing in, residents began looting earlier that day, taking food, furniture and parts of Hitler’s art collection. The New York Times

Hitler looted the art, then they looted Hitler

Matt Zurbo works outside in the oyster farm in in Eaglehawk Neck, Tasmania on June 5, 2019. Zurbo spent years clearing trails and replanting forests in the Australian bush before landing his current job at an oyster Farm in addition to writing 365 children's books in 365 days. (Peter Tarasiuk/The New York Times)

He’s writing one children’s book a day while holding down a job

The moon as it was imagined

FILE PHOTO: Frank Bowling in London in 2017. Mr Bowling, 85, has finally netted a major retrospective, at Tate Britain. The New York Times

Trans-Atlantic artist duly recognised at home

A portrait, presumed to be of Madame de Soustra, by Marie-Denise Villers. In 19th-century France, women could use veils as expressions of luxury and tools of seduction. The New York Times

In France, debates about the veil hide a long history

A rendering provided by OMA/Bloomimages shows the proposed addition to the New Museum in New York. Rather than renovate its adjacent building, the New Museum, at centre in the rendering, will take it down and start over. The New York Times

OMA unveils design for newer ‘New Museum’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.