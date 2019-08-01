Bangladesh writer Shahrukh Picklu dies

His wife Samina Ahsan announced the news of his death on Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Born in Dhaka in 1964, he graduated from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology after attending St Gregory’s High School and Notre Dame College.

He wrote opinion editorials, flash fictions, short stories, and poems in both English and Bangla.

Known for his works published online, Picklu also ran a blog site – Traces of Orange.

Maria Salam, editor of Chharpatra.com, told bdnews24.com she heard about the death of Picklu, her “virtual friend”.

Many others used similar words on the social media to mourn Picklu.

One of them, Akku Chowdhury, paid a touching tribute in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “I was hoping someday we would meet and be enlightened... but you left before your time??? This is just unfair... but then nothing is fair in this world! May you find a better space a better world and keep sending us your positive vibes my young friend!”