Why 1999 was Hollywood’s greatest year
David Friend, The New York Times
Published: 01 Jun 2019 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 01:06 PM BdST
Cinema’s best year ever? For decades, Old Hollywood purists have argued for 1939, which brought us “Gone With the Wind,” “Stagecoach,” “The Women,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mr Smith Goes to Washington,” “Dark Victory,” “Intermezzo” and many more. Others plant the flag for 19-seventy-9; lately, the writer Rich Cohen has been churning out essays on Medium in praise of that year’s bounty: “Apocalypse Now,” “Mad Max,” “Being There,” “Alien,” “All That Jazz” and comedies such as “The Jerk,” “The In-Laws,” “Life of Brian” and “Real Life.”
Now comes the culture critic Brian Raftery with “Best Movie Year Ever: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen.” He focuses on a bumper crop of breakthrough, subversive, auteur-driven movies — virtually all of which were released theatrically in 1999 — quoting the actor Edward Norton (of 1999’s “Fight Club”), who is hard pressed to name any other 12-month span “that had more really original young filmmakers tapping into the zeitgeist.”
Raftery makes a persuasive, entertaining case for the enduring impact of a passel of classics, from “American Beauty” to “American Movie” to “American Pie.” Among them: “The Matrix,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Three Kings,” “Being John Malkovich,” “The Best Man,” “The Insider,” “The Virgin Suicides,” “Magnolia” and “Election.” He weaves together film history and cheeky anecdotes from Hollywood insiders, recounting a midnight rave here, a nude ski run there. His tone, like the period’s, is jaunty but jaundiced. When “The Matrix” was conceived, he observes, “the mainstream web was still in its modem-wheezing early days.” “Fight Club,” he contends, had “the proper alchemy of madcap and menace.” Raftery’s voice and thesis suit today’s craving for Nineties Nostalgia.
Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon in “Election,” directed by Alexander Payne. The New York Times
Heather Donahue in “The Blair Witch Project,” directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez. The New York Times
Many of the movies, Raftery points out, came with a fin de siècle edge: a pervading apocalyptic angst. The story lines, with their aggrieved outsiders and collapsing families, prophesied our current condition, post-9/11 — plagued as we are by forever wars, increasing wealth disparity and the oppressive rise of the autocrat, the bigot, the corporate state. Frogs rain from the sky in “Magnolia.” The Burnham household implodes in “American Beauty.” Sexual obsession and decadence envelop “Eyes Wide Shut.” Angry young white guys rage against the machine in “Fight Club,” whose release was postponed in the wake of the killings at Columbine. “Boys Don’t Cry,” which recounts the murder of Brandon Teena, a transgender man, was filmed, Raftery says, just as “Matthew Shepard was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and tied to a fence in … Wyoming.”
George Clooney, left, Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube in David O. Russell's ''Three Kings.'' The New York Times
Al Pacino, left, and Russell Crowe appear in the Michael Mann film “The Insider.” The New York Times
