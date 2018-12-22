Home > Arts

Iran commemorates poet Hafez Shirazi on ‘Shab-e-Yalda’ in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-22 01:52:11.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 01:52:11.0 BdST

Iran has celebrated its traditional night in Dhaka with a get-together remembering poet Hafez Shirazi.

The ‘Shab-e-Yalda’ is the longest night of the year for Iran.

The Iran Cultural Centre in Dhaka arranged a get-together event, ‘Poetry Evening on Hafez Shirazi’ on Friday.

Ambassador Mohammad Reza Nafar and Bangladeshi Poet Asad Chowdhury were present, among others, as guests.

They spoke about the influence of Hafez in Bangla literature and said Bangladesh’s National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam has enriched Bangla literature by translating Diwane Hafez’s poetry.

Asad Chowdhury, Shihab Sarker, Hasan Hafiz, and Shah Newaz Tabib recited from the 14th century poet during the event. 

Hafez Shirazi is known by his pen name Hafez.

A documentary on 'Shab-e-Yalda' was screened also as part of the programme.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Iran remembers poet Hafez

Meng Lang, centre, at a 2003 event at Harvard University marking the 14th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. The New York Times

Chinese dissident poet dies at 57

Lothar Baumgarten in 1993. He used the tools of ethnography as part of his work as a conceptual artist. The New York Times

Artist Baumgarten dies at 74

Junot Díaz will remain on the Pulitzer Prize board after a five-month review into sexual misconduct allegations against him. The board said it found no evidence that would lead it to remove him. The New York Times

Pulitzer board clears Díaz after misconduct allegations

Women should stand up: Annie Zaidi

In a photo from the National Gallery of Art, Washington, Frédéric Bazille's

Long-overdue show on early modernism's black models

Asked if he regretted publishing Salman Rushdie’s novel, William Nygaard said “absolutely not.” The New York Times

Norway files charges over 1993 shooting of ‘Satanic Verses’ publisher

File Photo: An employee walks with Banksy's

Banksy painting self-destructs after sale

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.