Iran commemorates poet Hafez Shirazi on ‘Shab-e-Yalda’ in Dhaka

The ‘Shab-e-Yalda’ is the longest night of the year for Iran.

The Iran Cultural Centre in Dhaka arranged a get-together event, ‘Poetry Evening on Hafez Shirazi’ on Friday.

Ambassador Mohammad Reza Nafar and Bangladeshi Poet Asad Chowdhury were present, among others, as guests.

They spoke about the influence of Hafez in Bangla literature and said Bangladesh’s National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam has enriched Bangla literature by translating Diwane Hafez’s poetry.

Asad Chowdhury, Shihab Sarker, Hasan Hafiz, and Shah Newaz Tabib recited from the 14th century poet during the event.

Hafez Shirazi is known by his pen name Hafez.

A documentary on 'Shab-e-Yalda' was screened also as part of the programme.