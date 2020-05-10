Govt appoints 64 officers to monitor agriculture across Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 03:46 PM BdST
The government has assigned an officer in each of Bangladesh's 64 districts to supervise agricultural activities with the aim of ensuring food security amid a rampant coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The Ministry of Agriculture directed the relevant departments and agencies to make the appointments in a bid to maintain the flow of food production and enhance crop yields during the crisis.
The officials will implement measures to achieve food security by ensuring that no arable land goes uncultivated in line with the prime minister's orders.
They will also monitor the progress of the Boro paddy harvest in each district, the use of agricultural machineries and recruit workers based on farmers' needs.
The officials have also been instructed to report back regularly to the authorities regarding any problems, challenges, recommendations or other issues related to agricultural production.
