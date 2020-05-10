Govt appoints 64 officers to monitor agriculture across Bangladesh

The Ministry of Agriculture directed the relevant departments and agencies to make the appointments in a bid to maintain the flow of food production and enhance crop yields during the crisis.

The officials will implement measures to achieve food security by ensuring that no arable land goes uncultivated in line with the prime minister's orders.

They will also monitor the progress of the Boro paddy harvest in each district, the use of agricultural machineries and recruit workers based on farmers' needs.

The officials have also been instructed to report back regularly to the authorities regarding any problems, challenges, recommendations or other issues related to agricultural production.