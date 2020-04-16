Home > Agriculture

Bangladesh announces Tk 90bn subsidy for farm sector to cushion coronavirus impact

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 08:29 PM BdST

The government has unveiled Tk 90 billion subsidy for agriculture sector as part of efforts to ensure enough supply of food during the coronavirus crisis.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque briefed the media on Thursday about the efforts taken by the government to help farmers continue production amid the outbreak.

The money has been allocated for fertiliser, irrigation, mechanisation, marketing of products and other things necessary in agriculture, he said.

During the ongoing Boro crop harvesting season, the government has allocated 180 combined harvesters and 132 reapers considering the lack of farm labourers amid the lockdown over the outbreak, according to a media release from the ministry.

