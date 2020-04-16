Bangladesh announces Tk 90bn subsidy for farm sector to cushion coronavirus impact

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque briefed the media on Thursday about the efforts taken by the government to help farmers continue production amid the outbreak.

The money has been allocated for fertiliser, irrigation, mechanisation, marketing of products and other things necessary in agriculture, he said.

During the ongoing Boro crop harvesting season, the government has allocated 180 combined harvesters and 132 reapers considering the lack of farm labourers amid the lockdown over the outbreak, according to a media release from the ministry.