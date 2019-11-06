Home > Agriculture

No industrialisation leaving agriculture out, says Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Nov 2019 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 07:28 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the government has taken development projects attaching importance to agriculture and farmers.

“We will develop and go for industrialisation, but not by leaving farmers and agriculture out,” she said at the national council of Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League, at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Because agriculture saves us, gives us food, vitamin, everything. That is why we take development projects giving utmost importance to the farmers. ”

The prime minister urged the educated people to engage in agriculture without worrying about being looked down upon as this sector is vital for the livelihood of the country. She asked the Krishak League leaders and workers to do something to this end.

Recalling an incident during the BNP-led alliance rule when 18 farmers were killed, she said, “After assuming power, we cut the fertiliser price in our very first cabinet meeting. We are now providing subsidy.”

Hasina highlighted several measures taken by the government for the development of the agriculture sector

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

No industries leaving farming out: PM

Govt to procure Aman at Tk 26 per kg

FILE PHOTO: A bridge is decorated with the logo of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany Aug 9, 2019. REUTERS

Australian farmer sues Bayer over weedkiller

An iPad displays the pattern that a tractor will follow as it ploughs the field on a farm in Hollister, Calif, Aug 30, 2019. From equipment automation to data collection and analysis, the digital evolution of agriculture is already a fact of life on farms across the United States. The New York Times

How high tech is transforming agriculture

Agricultural workers in Venezuela’s Pueblo Llano municipality, Jun 27, 2018. Shortages of gasoline, seeds and fertilizer have brought Venezuela’s already struggling agriculture industry to the brink of collapse, as produce spoils in the fields and future seasons’ crops go unsown. The New York Times

A fuel shortage is crippling agriculture in Venezuela

Farmer burns paddy to protest low price

A farmer tends to his organic vegetable plot in the Himalayan state of Sikkim, India. TRF/Athar Parvaiz via Reuters

Fully organic Sikkim wins prize

A labourer sprays pesticides on genetically modified cotton crops in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India, October 17, 2017. Reuters

India farmers sow unapproved seeds

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.