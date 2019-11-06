No industrialisation leaving agriculture out, says Hasina

“We will develop and go for industrialisation, but not by leaving farmers and agriculture out,” she said at the national council of Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League, at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Because agriculture saves us, gives us food, vitamin, everything. That is why we take development projects giving utmost importance to the farmers. ”

The prime minister urged the educated people to engage in agriculture without worrying about being looked down upon as this sector is vital for the livelihood of the country. She asked the Krishak League leaders and workers to do something to this end.

Recalling an incident during the BNP-led alliance rule when 18 farmers were killed, she said, “After assuming power, we cut the fertiliser price in our very first cabinet meeting. We are now providing subsidy.”

Hasina highlighted several measures taken by the government for the development of the agriculture sector