No industrialisation leaving agriculture out, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2019 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 07:28 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the government has taken development projects attaching importance to agriculture and farmers.
“We will develop and go for industrialisation, but not by leaving farmers and agriculture out,” she said at the national council of Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League, at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“Because agriculture saves us, gives us food, vitamin, everything. That is why we take development projects giving utmost importance to the farmers. ”
Recalling an incident during the BNP-led alliance rule when 18 farmers were killed, she said, “After assuming power, we cut the fertiliser price in our very first cabinet meeting. We are now providing subsidy.”
Hasina highlighted several measures taken by the government for the development of the agriculture sector
