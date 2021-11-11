What to do with a multimillion-dollar megamansion? They have some ideas

She spent the next decade learning how to live in it, with a staff of more than 30 people, including housekeepers, landscapers, security personnel and drivers.

Now, she and her fiance, Sam Palmer, are at work on a venture inspired by their experience in Spelling Manor (they sold the home in 2019 for $120 million). They are going to help other rich people buy, sell, staff and decorate their homes.

It will be one-stop service for a very niche clientele: ultrawealthy homebuyers.

Palmer already runs Staffing Properties, a business that places employees in the homes of the rich. He got his real estate license last month and is joining the luxury real estate firm Hilton & Hyland. Ecclestone said she plans to handle interior design and branding.

The couple would cater to the growing number of global rich people who have flocked to Los Angeles in recent years for the weather, the lifestyle and, presumably, the proximity to other global rich people — much as they did.

They can personally attest to the market for what they can offer. After all, they know better than anyone that being ultrawealthy homeowners requires some expertise.

One common challenge: navigating labor laws that vary from country to country, and sometimes state to state. Another challenge: upkeep and pay. (“I come from the real world,” Palmer said. “So I know real-world prices. It’s crazytown when you get into this world.”)

Rick Hilton, a founder of Hilton & Hyland (and the father of Paris and husband of Kathy), has known Ecclestone since he sold her the Manor back in 2011. He said that Palmer “has lots of global connections, and I think he could be a very strong agent.”

“And Petra, with her taste level, it could be great,” he said.

A 56,500-SQUARE-FOOT REDO

Ecclestone, now 32, is willowy and blond and has the not-easily-impressed nature of a woman of great privilege. A mother of four young children, she’s soft-spoken and a bit guarded but can be disarmingly blunt and funny. Sitting outside on a warm afternoon as two staff members quietly served coffee and fresh fruit, her eldest daughter curled up in her lap, she explained that she bought the Manor in 2011 sight unseen.

But it wasn’t entirely her idea — it was her former husband’s. “He was a bit of an egotistical maniac,” she said, by way of explanation.

Before moving into Spelling Manor, she hired designer Gavin Brodin to oversee a top-to-bottom renovation. Originally built in the 1980s for TV producer Aaron Spelling, the house had 27 bathrooms, a gift-wrapping room (which Ecclestone turned into an office for her assistant), a barbershop (which she kept as it was) and a 7,500-square-foot primary suite (which is the size of a more standard mansion).

Brodin described Ecclestone as delightfully decisive. Once the plans were set, “there were zero changes,” he said. A team of 500 workers was brought on to complete the project in 12 weeks instead of a typical timetable of nine months or more.

When she moved into the Manor, Ecclestone was married to James Stunt; their divorce was finalised in 2018. It would be several years before she met Palmer, who is 38 and also English.

Palmer, a friend of her brother-in-law, was living in Australia and working in legal recruitment when he happened to be in town and came by for a gathering in 2017. The two hit it off. Palmer said their first date was at Tao, a restaurant in Los Angeles. Their second date was a trip to Dubai.

Palmer, who has a handsome salesman’s charm and is the more gregarious of the two, said he wasn’t the type to be wowed by a person’s house — but Ecclestone’s was “spectacular.” It was also immaculate. “There was never a leaf on the ground,” he said. He soon learned that keeping it that way was a complex, expensive operation.

After Palmer moved to Los Angeles to live with Ecclestone and her three children, he became deeply interested in how the Manor was run. (The couple had a fourth child together in 2020.)

Palmer said people were overcharging Ecclestone left and right. It’s almost as if they would pull up to a 57,000-square-foot house and think that money was no object. Figuring out the complicated math of staffing the home and making sure it ran smoothly became his “life’s work.”

In 2019, Palmer started Staffing Properties, leaning into this obsession. “I’m the only person who can say they’ve lived in the biggest house in California,” he said. “A lot of people come to me and say: ‘Sam, you live it. I’m experiencing the exact same difficulties you’re experiencing. What do you do? What’s the magic formula?’ ”

PAST THE BILLIONAIRE BACHELOR PAD

The very top end of the real estate market in Los Angeles has had something of a building boom in the past few years, with developers in Bel-Air, Brentwood and Beverly Hills tearing down older homes to construct almost comically lavish mansions, some with Imax home movie theatres and private nightclubs, often for unknown buyers.

These white, glass-box, contemporary spec houses are typically designed to maximize views and attract the expanding class of global billionaires flocking to the area.

Many of them are priced at $100 million or more — well above the once unheard-of price Ecclestone paid for the Manor a decade ago.

Palmer said that most of the newly built, nine-figure homes the couple see in Los Angeles these days are basically high-end bachelor pads.

“There’s black marble everywhere,” he said. “I think, ‘Do I want a house with a helicopter pad I can’t use?’ ” (He was referring to Billionaire, a speculatively built Bel-Air house by handbag designer and developer Bruce Makowsky that came with a restored, deactivated helicopter on the roof that was listed for $250 million in 2017; it sold in 2019 for $94 million.)

“We go look at houses, and I think there’s so much people have missed,” Ecclestone said. Palmer, said, “It’s our passion.”

Ecclestone and Palmer have themselves downsized because really, there was no other direction to go.

The couple paid $22.7 million for an 18,000-square-foot modern farmhouse across the street from LeBron James and closer to Ecclestone’s eldest daughter’s school at the time. “People write about it as though we’re living in a tent in Brentwood,” Palmer said. (Ecclestone also owns an 18th-century Georgian mansion in London the couple said is being shopped around off-market for about $200 million.)

The Brentwood home is something of a branded experience — which is, not incidentally, how they describe the service they want to provide to clients.

They named the new house Vita Nova, to represent their new life together. Visitors enter through a gate emblazoned with the name in a distinctive font. A security guard greets visitors wearing a shirt with a Vita Nova logo, holding a clipboard with a nondisclosure agreement. (A reporter was granted an exception.)

There are Vita Nova candles and Vita Nova towels and even a Vita Nova signature scent, a subtle blend of coconut and lavender.

A relative skeleton crew of around a dozen people manages and runs the house from staff quarters that were converted from a 10-car garage. The area includes several glass-walled offices, a break room and a professional-grade laundry operation that can also handle dry cleaning.

Palmer, whose company offices are also in this space, said he often tries out potential household employees at his own home to see if they’re a good fit before placing them in a client’s home.

One remaining challenge: finding the staff. As with many industries recovering from the economic effects of the pandemic, the labour market for a household staff is tight. Some wealthy families who laid off employees during the pandemic have had a hard time hiring them back.

Though the couple said they finally feel settled in their new home, Ecclestone said their new venture will help scratch her house-hunting itch. “I’m constantly bored,” she said. “I like change.”

Palmer said: “I’m very attached to this house and I love it. But I’m quite on board if we can have a profit out of it. Why not just keep moving? It’s exciting.”

