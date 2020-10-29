Fashion site unveils new and improved 'Zozosuit 2'
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Oct 2020 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2020 04:26 PM BdST
Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc on Thursday unveiled a successor to its “Zozosuit” body-measuring suit, one of a string of failed projects ahead of the exit of founder Yusaku Maezawa, promising greater accuracy through design and software changes.
The original polka-dot Zozosuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to upload their measurements and order custom-made clothes, received massive interest but failed to drive sales amid complaints of poor sizing.
Zozo, which is controlled by SoftBank’s domestic internet business, says the new “Zozosuit 2” skintight suit has 50 times more markers, offering the higher resolution scans needed to recommend items like sportswear and underwear.
The fashion retailer said it is looking for partners and hopes to offer the suit within a year.
Accurate and easy-to-use body measuring technology has become a holy grail for online fashion retailers trying to reduce returns. The industry been boosted by consumers shopping at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zozo already distributes the “Zozomat”, which can be used to measure feet for customised sizing recommendations.
- Fashion site unveils new 'Zozosuit 2'
- Is it streetwear or is it art?
- The glorious absurdity of Paris fashion
- How many lives can a fashion brand have?
- Can luxury fashion ever regain its lustre?
- A London fashion week where beauty was a balm
- Are exotic skins out of fashion?
- Lady Gaga’s masks win the VMAs
Most Read
- Foodpanda faces Tk 34m lawsuit on VAT dodge charges in Bangladesh
- Stand ready to deal with any threat to country, constitution: Hasina tells army
- France and Germany thrust into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe
- US Senators call for sanctions on RAB over ‘extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances’
- Old Dhaka residents describe Erfan Selim as ‘quiet but a patron of rowdy hordes’
- Barcelona overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed
- Bangladesh student accused of hurting Islamic sentiments goes missing
- Cooking oil prices trend up in Bangladesh on global supply squeeze
- Bangladesh halts launch of interoperable mobile financial services over ‘glitch’
- Barcelona president Bartomeu resigns after Messi row