Winner takes all: Awami League soars in vote percentage, BNP drowns in record loss
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
The Awami League has received a record percentage of votes in the recent general election that also served BNP its biggest ever defeat.
As much as 76.80 per cent of votes casted in the election were meant for the ruling party’s ‘boat’, according to the results published by the Election Commission after polling on Dec 30.
In 2014, the Awami League secured a 72.14 percent of votes. The party had secured 73.20 per cent of votes when Bangladesh’s first parliamentary election was held in 1973.
Voting was held in 299 of the total 300 seats in parliament. But results were suspended in one of the seats in Brahmanbaria due to reports of violence.
The Election Commission has published the official gazette for 288 seats.
According to Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda, the latest polls saw almost 80 per cent voter turnout. As many as 103.5 million people are listed as voters in the 288 seats.
In the 2008 polls, voter turnout was at record 87.13 per cent.
# The BNP boycotted the 3rd national election in 1986.
# The Awami League, BNP and most other parties boycott the 4th polls in 1988.
# The 6th national election is boycotted by most parties including the Awami League.
# The BNP-led coalition boycotts 10th national polls in 2014. As many as 153 candidates are elected without contest, but votes held in 147 seats.
The ruling Awami League and its allies, contesting for a third-consecutive term in power, had listed 271 candidates under its ‘boat’ symbol.
Of them, 265 ‘boat’ candidates won. The Awami League itself bagged 257 seats, excluding seats won by ally party candidates.
The BNP had 281 candidates lined up for the polls. Of the total votes casted, 13.51 per cent went in favour of BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.
In earlier polls, percentage of votes for BNP ranged between 30 to 40 per cent. But the Dec 30 polls brought never-before-seen defeat for the BNP.
The picture is similar for the Jatiya Party. The ‘plough’ also suffered record defeat when 178 candidates altogether bagged 5.37 per cent of the votes.
While the BNP is ahead of the Jatiya Party in terms of ballots secured, Jatiya Party secured 22 seats, way more than the BNP.
Party performance in votes: 1973-2018
AL
BNP
Jatiya Party
Year
vote %
seats
vote %
seats
vote %
seats
1973
73.20%
293
-
-
-
-
1979
26.83%
39
41.16%
207
-
1986
26.83%
76
-
-
42.43%
153
1991
31.81%
88
30.81%
140
11.92%
35
1996
37.44%
146
33.61%
116
16.40%
32
2001
40.21%
62
40.86%
193
7.26%
14
2008
48.04%
230
32.50%
30
7.04%
27
2014
72.14%
234
-
-
7%
34
2018
76.80%
257
13.51%
6
5.37%
22
[The above list is exclusive of by-polls data]
MAJORITY OF SECURITY DEPOSITS FORFEITED
All 39 of the country’s registered political parties had participated in the 11th parliamentary elections. Over 1,850 candidates contested the national polls either independently or under a party symbol. Among them, 1,422 had their security deposits forfeited.
In the 1991 elections, a record 1,934 candidates lost their security deposits, which represented 69 percent of all election hopefuls that year.
Election law stipulates that any candidate who fails to earn at least one-eighth of the total ballots cast in a given constituency will have their security deposit confiscated. Prior to the Dec 30 ballots, MP hopefuls were required to deposit Tk 20,000 as security money to the Election Commission.
The Islami Andolan Bangladesh with its ‘hand-held fan’ symbol fielded the highest number of candidates from a single political party in the last election. Among its 297 candidates, 296 have lost their security deposits.
Out of 281 ‘paddy sheaf’ candidates, 160 (57 percent) had their security deposits forfeited while the figure is 150 of 174 (86 percent) among ‘plough’ candidates. However, none of the Awami League candidates have lost their deposits.
In the 9th parliamentary elections, a total 969 candidates had lost their security deposits, among whom, four were from the Awami League, two from the BNP and 13 from the Jatiya Party.
While 41 Jatiya Party candidates failed to recover their payments in the 10th national elections, no Awami League candidates endured the same fate.
Security Deposit Record
Total votes
Electoral symbol
Forfeited
deposit
Non-forfeited
deposit
Total
Electoral symbol
Total
%
Hand-held fan
296
1
297
Boat
63176114
76.80%
Paddy sheaf
160
121
281
Paddy sheaf
11111739
13.51%
Plough
150
24
174
Plough
4418900
5.37%
Rose
89
0
89
Hand-heldfan
1254800
1.53%
Mango
79
0
79
Lion
495278
0.60%
Sickle
74
0
74
Apple
364602
0.44%
Television
57
0
57
Truck
210533
0.26%
Hurricane lamp
48
0
48
Green coconut
184822
0.22%
Lion
46
6
52
Bicycle
182611
0.22%
Ladder
44
0
44
Motor car
131778
0.16%
Spade
28
0
28
Rose
109346
0.13%
Minaret
25
0
25
Rising sun
103534
0.13%
Candle
25
0
25
Banana
73351
0.09%
Banyan tree
24
0
24
Candle
60367
0.07%
Winnow
23
0
23
Sickle
55417
0.07%
Apple
21
2
23
Mango
36067
0.04%
Rising sun
19
1
20
Chair
31017
0.04%
Chair
18
0
18
Bamboo hat
28895
0.04%
Flower garland
16
0
16
Flaming torch
27474
0.03%
Star
15
0
15
Umbrella
25152
0.03%
Tiger
14
0
14
Winnow
18183
0.02%
Motor car
14
1
15
Spade
18043
0.02%
Fish
13
0
13
Ladder
17591
0.02%
Jackfruit
11
0
11
Hurricane lamp
15116
0.02%
Wall clock
10
0
10
Television
13842
0.02%
Bicycle
10
1
11
Minaret
11328
0.01%
Cottage
9
0
9
Wall clock
11203
0.01%
Truck
8
1
9
Banyan
9196
0.01%
Flaming torch
8
0
8
Cottage
8367
0.01%
Pigeon
6
0
6
Tiger
6113
0.01%
Axe
5
0
5
Flower garland
6087
0.01%
Palm tree
5
0
5
Fish
5277
0.01%
Gamcha (washcloth)
5
0
5
Cow
5176
0.01%
Rickshaw
5
0
5
Jackfruit
4606
0.01%
Umbrella
4
0
4
Hookah
3798
0.00%
Green coconut
4
3
7
Star
3119
0.00%
Hookah
4
0
4
Rickshaw
2899
0.00%
Calf
3
0
3
Palm tree
2345
0.00%
Building
3
0
3
Hammer
1729
0.00%
Anchor
3
0
3
Pigeon
1641
0.00%
Bamboo hat
3
0
3
Anchor
1630
0.00%
Hammer
3
0
3
Axe
1403
0.00%
Bananas
2
1
3
Staff
1219
0.00%
Ox cart
2
0
2
Gamcha (washcloth)
597
0.00%
Wheel
2
0
2
Building
503
0.00%
Staff
2
0
2
Monochord
428
0.00%
Monochord
1
0
1
Wheel
387
0.00%
Cauliflower
1
0
1
Balloon
316
0.00%
Bench
1
0
1
Cauliflower
302
0.00%
Balloon
1
0
1
Rocket
258
0.00%
Rocket
1
0
1
Hand
228
0.00%
Hand
1
0
1
Ox cart
111
0.00%
Handwatch
1
0
1
Bench
56
0.00%
Boat
0
271
271
Handwatch
55
0.00%
Total
1422
433
1855
Total
82255544
100.00%
