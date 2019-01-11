Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Winner takes all: Awami League soars in vote percentage, BNP drowns in record loss

  Moinul Hoque Chowdhury,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST

The Awami League has received a record percentage of votes in the recent general election that also served BNP its biggest ever defeat.

As much as 76.80 per cent of votes casted in the election were meant for the ruling party’s ‘boat’, according to the results published by the Election Commission after polling on Dec 30.

In 2014, the Awami League secured a 72.14 percent of votes. The party had secured 73.20 per cent of votes when Bangladesh’s first parliamentary election was held in 1973. 

Voting was held in 299 of the total 300 seats in parliament. But results were suspended in one of the seats in Brahmanbaria due to reports of violence.

The Election Commission has published the official gazette for 288 seats.

According to Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda, the latest polls saw almost 80 per cent voter turnout. As many as 103.5 million people are listed as voters in the 288 seats.

In the 2008 polls, voter turnout was at record 87.13 per cent.

# The BNP boycotted the 3rd national election in 1986.

# The Awami League, BNP and most other parties boycott the 4th polls in 1988.

# The 6th national election is boycotted by most parties including the Awami League.

# The BNP-led coalition boycotts 10th national polls in 2014. As many as 153 candidates are elected without contest, but votes held in 147 seats.

The ruling Awami League and its allies, contesting for a third-consecutive term in power, had listed 271 candidates under its ‘boat’ symbol.

Of them, 265 ‘boat’ candidates won. The Awami League itself bagged 257 seats, excluding seats won by ally party candidates.

The BNP had 281 candidates lined up for the polls. Of the total votes casted, 13.51 per cent went in favour of BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol. 

In earlier polls, percentage of votes for BNP ranged between 30 to 40 per cent. But the Dec 30 polls brought never-before-seen defeat for the BNP.

The picture is similar for the Jatiya Party. The ‘plough’ also suffered record defeat when 178 candidates altogether bagged 5.37 per cent of the votes.

While the BNP is ahead of the Jatiya Party in terms of ballots secured, Jatiya Party secured 22 seats, way more than the BNP.      

Party performance in votes: 1973-2018 

 

AL

 

BNP

 

Jatiya Party

 

Year

vote %

seats

vote %

seats

vote %

seats

1973

73.20%

293

-

-

-

-

1979

26.83%

39

41.16%

207

-

 

1986

26.83%

76

-

-

42.43%

153

1991

31.81%

88

30.81%

140

11.92%

35

1996

37.44%

146

33.61%

116

16.40%

32

2001

40.21%

62

40.86%

193

7.26%

14

2008

48.04%

230

32.50%

30

7.04%

27

2014

72.14%

234

-

-

7%

34

2018

76.80%

257

13.51%

6

5.37%

22

[The above list is exclusive of by-polls data]
 

MAJORITY OF SECURITY DEPOSITS FORFEITED

All 39 of the country’s registered political parties had participated in the 11th parliamentary elections. Over 1,850 candidates contested the national polls either independently or under a party symbol. Among them, 1,422 had their security deposits forfeited.

In the 1991 elections, a record 1,934 candidates lost their security deposits, which represented 69 percent of all election hopefuls that year.

Election law stipulates that any candidate who fails to earn at least one-eighth of the total ballots cast in a given constituency will have their security deposit confiscated. Prior to the Dec 30 ballots, MP hopefuls were required to deposit Tk 20,000 as security money to the Election Commission.

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh with its ‘hand-held fan’ symbol fielded the highest number of candidates from a single political party in the last election. Among its 297 candidates, 296 have lost their security deposits.

Out of 281 ‘paddy sheaf’ candidates, 160 (57 percent) had their security deposits forfeited while the figure is 150 of 174 (86 percent) among ‘plough’ candidates. However, none of the Awami League candidates have lost their deposits. 

In the 9th parliamentary elections, a total 969 candidates had lost their security deposits, among whom, four were from the Awami League, two from the BNP and 13 from the Jatiya Party.

While 41 Jatiya Party candidates failed to recover their payments in the 10th national elections, no Awami League candidates endured the same fate.

 

Security Deposit Record

 

Total votes

Electoral symbol

Forfeited

deposit

Non-forfeited

deposit

Total

 

Electoral symbol

Total

%

Hand-held fan

296

1

297

 

Boat

63176114

76.80%

Paddy sheaf

160

121

281

 

Paddy sheaf

11111739

13.51%

Plough

150

24

174

 

Plough

4418900

5.37%

Rose

89

0

89

 

Hand-heldfan

1254800

1.53%

Mango

79

0

79

 

Lion

495278

0.60%

Sickle

74

0

74

 

Apple

364602

0.44%

Television

57

0

57

 

Truck

210533

0.26%

Hurricane lamp

48

0

48

 

Green  coconut

184822

0.22%

Lion

46

6

52

 

Bicycle

182611

0.22%

Ladder

44

0

44

 

Motor car

131778

0.16%

Spade

28

0

28

 

Rose

109346

0.13%

Minaret

25

0

25

 

Rising sun

103534

0.13%

Candle

25

0

25

 

Banana

73351

0.09%

Banyan tree

24

0

24

 

Candle

60367

0.07%

Winnow

23

0

23

 

Sickle

55417

0.07%

Apple

21

2

23

 

Mango

36067

0.04%

Rising sun

19

1

20

 

Chair

31017

0.04%

Chair

18

0

18

 

Bamboo hat

28895

0.04%

Flower garland

16

0

16

 

Flaming torch

27474

0.03%

Star

15

0

15

 

Umbrella

25152

0.03%

Tiger

14

0

14

 

Winnow

18183

0.02%

Motor car

14

1

15

 

Spade

18043

0.02%

Fish

13

0

13

 

Ladder

17591

0.02%

Jackfruit

11

0

11

 

Hurricane lamp

15116

0.02%

Wall clock

10

0

10

 

Television

13842

0.02%

Bicycle

10

1

11

 

Minaret

11328

0.01%

Cottage

9

0

9

 

Wall clock

11203

0.01%

Truck

8

1

9

 

Banyan

9196

0.01%

Flaming torch

8

0

8

 

Cottage

8367

0.01%

Pigeon

6

0

6

 

Tiger

6113

0.01%

Axe

5

0

5

 

Flower garland

6087

0.01%

Palm tree

5

0

5

 

Fish

5277

0.01%

Gamcha (washcloth)

5

0

5

 

Cow

5176

0.01%

Rickshaw

5

0

5

 

Jackfruit

4606

0.01%

Umbrella

4

0

4

 

Hookah

3798

0.00%

Green coconut

4

3

7

 

Star

3119

0.00%

Hookah

4

0

4

 

Rickshaw

2899

0.00%

Calf 

3

0

3

 

Palm tree

2345

0.00%

Building

3

0

3

 

Hammer

1729

0.00%

Anchor

3

0

3

 

Pigeon

1641

0.00%

Bamboo hat

3

0

3

 

Anchor

1630

0.00%

Hammer

3

0

3

 

Axe

1403

0.00%

Bananas 

2

1

3

 

Staff

1219

0.00%

Ox cart

2

0

2

 

Gamcha (washcloth)

597

0.00%

Wheel

2

0

2

 

Building

503

0.00%

Staff

2

0

2

 

Monochord

428

0.00%

Monochord

1

0

1

 

Wheel

387

0.00%

Cauliflower

1

0

1

 

Balloon

316

0.00%

Bench

1

0

1

 

Cauliflower

302

0.00%

Balloon

1

0

1

 

Rocket

258

0.00%

Rocket

1

0

1

 

Hand

228

0.00%

Hand

1

0

1

 

Ox cart

111

0.00%

Handwatch

1

0

1

 

Bench

56

0.00%

Boat

0

271

271

 

Handwatch

55

0.00%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

1422

433

1855

 

Total

82255544

100.00%

 

