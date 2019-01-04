A sense of relief and elation at the EC as ‘no country rejected election results’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2019 06:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 06:01 BdST
An air of accomplishment and relief permeated the Election Commission on Thursday after the end of parliamentary elections marred by deadly violence and allegations of widespread rigging and other irregularities.
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda and his colleagues looked relieved as they attended a “Pitha Utsab” or festival of traditional winter cakes at the commission headquarters in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar after around four hectic months.
In addition to the other arrangements at the event, the employees of the EC also barbecued fish they hooked from a water body on the commission premises.
Addressing the programme, CEC Huda claimed no country in the world rejected the results of the Dec 30 elections swept by the ruling Awami League.
The new MPs of the party and its allies took oath earlier on Thursday.
Huda, who had studied in Russia, said, “We’ve sent an election message from Siberia to the banks of the Volga river, Pacific Ocean, America, Europe – everywhere.
“Has any country or any organisation in the world spoken against the polls or the Election Commission?” he asked his colleagues.
“It’s your (EC officials’) triumph, success,” he added.
At least 21 people died in election violence after the campaign had started. Seventeen of them were killed in clashes or attacks on the election day and most of them were supporters of the Awami League.
The ruling party denied the allegations of rigging and intimidation. Citing the deaths of its supporters, it said the BNP and its allies brought the allegations in a bid to make the election controversial and when the attempt failed, they unleashed violence.
The US, the European Commission, the UK and Canada have assured the new government of continued support but asked the EC to investigate the “credible” allegations of irregularities.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Up to 60% ballot boxes were stuffed before vote, BNP, allies tell EC
- Awami League leader dies from injury in Bogura election day clashes
- MPs-elect must take oath within 90 days from start of session to retain seat
- Even seven members can play a great role in parliament: Quader to Oikya Front
- Russia's Putin greets Hasina on her re-election as Bangladesh PM
- Re-election to three Brahmanbaria centres on Jan 9
- UN says it regrets deaths, injuries in Bangladesh election violence
- TIB calls for judicial probe into allegations of vote rigging
- Oikya Front candidates to submit memorandum to EC for fresh vote
- BNP candidates Zainul, Khokon make complaints of rigging at EC
Most Read
- Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
- Panic at Segunbagicha in Dhaka as Awami League groups clash
- Bangladesh MPs take oath after 11th national election
- Local AL leader arrested over gang-rape in Noakhali on election day
- BNP leaders won’t take oath: Fakhrul
- A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit
- Krishna Kaberi murderer sentenced to death
- New cabinet members to take oath Monday, says Bangabhaban spokesman
- Hasina gets green light from Hamid to form new government
- Syed Ashraf seeks more time to take oath