Awami League leader dies from injury in Bogura election day clashes

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST

An Awami League leader has died three days after being injured during clashes on the Dec 30 election day in Bogura’s Kahalu.

Nazmul Huda Dual, a ward committee chief of the ruling party, succumbed to his injuries at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka on Wednesday, Bogura Awami League leader Mitu Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.

Another leader of the party’s youth front Bangladesh Jubo League, Azizur Rahman, died on the election day in the same incident.

The clashes erupted when the BNP activists attacked the Awami League supporters outside a polling station, Mitu said.

