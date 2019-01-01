UN says it regrets deaths, injuries in Bangladesh election violence

Farhan Aziz Haq, a spokesman for the world body, in a statement on Monday said, “We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained by candidates and voters during the electoral campaign and on election-day.”

He also said the UN welcomes the participation of the opposition in elections for the first time in 10 years.

“We call on all sides to exercise restraint and ensure a peaceful post electoral environment, where people can maintain their right to assembly and expression,” the statement said.

“We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means. Violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable,” it added.