Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

UN says it regrets deaths, injuries in Bangladesh election violence

  New York Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST

The United Nations has said it is aware of the deadly election violence and reported irregularities during Bangladesh’s parliamentary polls.

Farhan Aziz Haq, a spokesman for the world body, in a statement on Monday said, “We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained by candidates and voters during the electoral campaign and on election-day.”

He also said the UN welcomes the participation of the opposition in elections for the first time in 10 years.

“We call on all sides to exercise restraint and ensure a peaceful post electoral environment, where people can maintain their right to assembly and expression,” the statement said.

“We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means. Violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable,” it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol

Hasina points out BNP flaws

File photo

Oikya Front to move EC

Zainul, Khokon complain at EC

Engineered polls: BNP

Jatiya Party to sit with allies

80% voter turnout: CEC

Sylhet-1: Momen pays goodwill visit to Muktadir

Bangladesh election ‘fair’, say observers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.