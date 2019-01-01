UN says it regrets deaths, injuries in Bangladesh election violence
New York Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST
The United Nations has said it is aware of the deadly election violence and reported irregularities during Bangladesh’s parliamentary polls.
Farhan Aziz Haq, a spokesman for the world body, in a statement on Monday said, “We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained by candidates and voters during the electoral campaign and on election-day.”
He also said the UN welcomes the participation of the opposition in elections for the first time in 10 years.
“We call on all sides to exercise restraint and ensure a peaceful post electoral environment, where people can maintain their right to assembly and expression,” the statement said.
“We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means. Violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable,” it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN says it regrets deaths, injuries in Bangladesh election violence
- TIB calls for judicial probe into allegations of vote rigging
- Oikya Front candidates to submit memorandum to EC for fresh vote
- BNP candidates Zainul, Khokon make complaints of rigging at EC
- Hasina points out BNP’s weaknesses that caused election debacle
- BNP demands cancellation of ‘engineered’ election results, fresh polls
- Jatiya Party decision on opposition after Grand Alliance talks
- 80 percent voter turnout in election: CEC
- Sylhet-1: AL’s Momen pays goodwill visit to BNP’s Muktadir after win
- Observers find Bangladesh elections 'peaceful and organised'
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- Hasina’s Awami League wins landslide victory as Bangladesh opposition calls election ‘farcical’
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- BNP facing Muslim League’s fate after election debacle: Inu
- Speedy mobile internet blocked again after brief resumption
- World leaders congratulate Hasina over election victory
- 2018 elections prove BNP’s boycott of 2014 polls was not a wrong decision: Fakhrul
- Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
- Sylhet-1: AL’s Momen pays goodwill visit to BNP’s Muktadir after win
- Jatiya Party decision on opposition after Grand Alliance talks