Oikya Front candidates to submit memorandum to EC for fresh vote
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST
Jatiya Oikya Front is going to submit a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding new elections under a nonpartisan administration after rejecting the results of the 11th parliamentary polls.
All the Oikya Front candidates for parliament will submit the memorandum to the EC within a day or two, its chief Dr Kamal Hossain told the media after a meeting of its steering committee on Monday.
The Oikya Front’s key component the BNP managed only two seats and Dr Kamal’s Gono Forum two more in the election won by the ruling Awami League by a landslide.
The alliance leaders said they would contact the leftist and Islamist parties that had also rejected the results of the “farcical election”.
“The Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina and their subordinate chief election commissioner have shown how to destroy the electoral process,” Dr Kamal said.
As the BNP has no chance of becoming the main opposition in parliament either after the Awami League’s ally the Jatiya Party won 20 seats, a question has come to the fore – whether the BNP winners will take oath.
Dr Kamal said they will decide on the issue later while BNP Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir skirted a direct reply only saying: “As I’ve said before - we’ve rejected the results.”
