Hasina points out BNP’s weaknesses that caused election debacle
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has briefed the foreign observers and journalists about the reasons behind her Awami League party’s landslide election victory and the debacle of the BNP.
She says lack of leadership, inactivity of candidates and confusion over candidates after “selling nominations” caused the rout of the opposition alliance in the election.
The people have kept faith in the Awami League-led Grand Alliance that it will deliver on its promises like it did in the past 10 years to improve standards of living and infrastructure through development work, she said about the reason behind the victory.
She also took questions from the 11 observers and 40 journalists during the meeting at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday.
Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol
The ruling party is followed by its key ally the Jatiya Party at 20 while the BNP, a key ally of the opposition alliance, has suffered a massive rout with just five seats plus two of its allies in the Jatiya Oikya Front.
“It’s not our fault,” she said about the polls debacle of the BNP pointing out its weaknesses, including its creation by Bangladesh’s first military dictator Ziaur Rahman and alliance with the “war criminals’ party” the Jamaat-e-Islami.
Hasina, who ranks 26th on the Forbes’ 2018 Power Women list and seventh on the magazine’s 2018 Most Powerful Women in Politics and Policy, asked the observers and journalists if they saw any leadership in the BNP.
She noted that her archrival BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is serving 17 years in jail for corruption while Khaleda’s son and acting chief of the party Tarique Rahman, who is in exile in London, has been sentenced up to life in prison for corruption, money laundering and a deadly grenade attack targeting Hasina.
With Khaleda in jail, the BNP joined the election under the leadership of Dr Kamal Hossain, who, Hasina noted, has never won a competitive election.
Dr Kamal is a former Awami League leader and member of Hasina’s father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s cabinet.
The Oikya Front chief has not contested in this election either and said he wished to hold no government post leaving all in the dark about who would the prime minister be if the alliance won the polls.
“The people did not know who the opposition leader was . . . though prominent lawyer Dr Kamal Hossain heads the opposition Jatiya Oikya Front,” Hasina said.
The prime minister described how the BNP created the confusion by nominating four to five candidates for each seat initially.
“They auctioned the seats,” she said and added that the BNP candidates, who had the chances to win such as Ziaur Rahman of Dhamrai, Taimur Alam Khandaker of Cumilla, Enam Ahmed Chaudhury of Sylhet, were dropped in the “auction”.
And most of the BNP nominees were “surprisingly relaxed” instead of campaigning hard for victory, Hasina remarked.
They did election only over mobile phones and maybe they had plotted to mar the election by joining it because “conspiracy is in their blood”, she added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP candidates Zainul, Khokon make complaints of rigging at EC
- Hasina points out BNP’s weaknesses that caused election debacle
- BNP demands cancellation of ‘engineered’ election results, fresh polls
- Jatiya Party decision on opposition after Grand Alliance talks
- 80 percent voter turnout in election: CEC
- Sylhet-1: AL’s Momen pays goodwill visit to BNP’s Muktadir after win
- Observers find Bangladesh elections 'peaceful and organised'
- BNP facing Muslim League’s fate after election debacle: Inu
- BNP candidates Mirza Abbas, wife Afroza did not vote
- Bodi’s wife Shahin Akhter wins Cox’s Bazar-4 seat
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- Hasina’s Awami League wins landslide victory as Bangladesh opposition calls election ‘farcical’
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- BNP facing Muslim League’s fate after election debacle: Inu
- Speedy mobile internet blocked again after brief resumption
- Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
- 2018 elections prove BNP’s boycott of 2014 polls was not a wrong decision: Fakhrul
- World leaders congratulate Hasina over election victory
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Sylhet-1: AL’s Momen pays goodwill visit to BNP’s Muktadir after win