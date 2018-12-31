BNP candidates Mirza Abbas, wife Afroza did not vote
Joyanta Saha, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2018 01:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 01:12 BdST
BNP candidates Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas have returned from a polling station in Dhaka without casting their votes citing ‘rigging’ and ‘irregularities’.
Abbas’ rival in the Dhaka-9 seat is Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon of the ruling alliance.
Afroza and the ruling Awami League’s Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP are among the main candidates for the Dhaka-8 seat.
Mirza Abbas and Afroza went to Shajahanpur’s Mirza Abbas Mohila Degree College polling centre around 11:30am on Sunday.
He expressed his “utter dissatisfaction” after noticing the atmosphere of the centre.
The BNP leader said he received complaints from his representatives that the Awami League supporters were rigging votes, taking control of polling stations and attacking their rivals.
Mirza Abbas told reporters that they did not vote in the election as it was a “farcical” one.
All the BNP agents were driven out of the polling stations in the two constituencies, he alleged.
Afroza claimed that stuffing of ballot boxes in the centres under the two seats took place in the night before the polls.
“How can I vote if my voters cannot vote? I will not vote in this election," she said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bodi’s wife Shahin Akhter wins Cox’s Bazar-4 seat
- 2018 elections prove BNP’s boycott of 2014 polls was not a wrong decision: Fakhrul
- Absent Ershad wins Rangpur-3 election
- Hasina heads for landslide win, Kamal calls election ‘farcical’
- Hasina’s Awami League takes lead in early election count
- Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
- Hasina wins Gopalganj-3 as EC releases first full constituency results
- 31 opposition candidates boycott polls alleging vote rigging
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Awami League candidates Saifuzzaman Shikhor, Biren Sikder win Magura seats
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
- Salma Islam announces she is stepping aside from Dhaka-1 race
- Hasina heads for landslide win, Kamal calls election ‘farcical’
- Election violence kills at least 17, mostly from Awami League
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
- Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary