BNP candidates Mirza Abbas, wife Afroza did not vote

Abbas’ rival in the Dhaka-9 seat is Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon of the ruling alliance.

Afroza and the ruling Awami League’s Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP are among the main candidates for the Dhaka-8 seat.

Mirza Abbas and Afroza went to Shajahanpur’s Mirza Abbas Mohila Degree College polling centre around 11:30am on Sunday.

He expressed his “utter dissatisfaction” after noticing the atmosphere of the centre.

The BNP leader said he received complaints from his representatives that the Awami League supporters were rigging votes, taking control of polling stations and attacking their rivals.

Mirza Abbas told reporters that they did not vote in the election as it was a “farcical” one.

All the BNP agents were driven out of the polling stations in the two constituencies, he alleged.

Afroza claimed that stuffing of ballot boxes in the centres under the two seats took place in the night before the polls.

“How can I vote if my voters cannot vote? I will not vote in this election," she said.