Voting suspended at Chattogram’s Satkania centre over clashes

  Chattogram Bureau  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 14:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 14:12 BdST

Voting has been suspended at a centre in the Chattogram-15 constituency of Satkania after a clash between the supporters of the ruling party and Jamaat-e-Islami that left one person injured. 

The victim, named Abdur Rahman, was shot during the clash at Purba Chadha Government Primary School centre around 11:45 am on Sunday.  

Locals claimed that, Rahman is a supporter of Awami League but the police could not confirm the matter immediately.

Maulana ANM Shamsul Islam, a Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, is contesting as the BNP candidate for the Chattogram-15 constituency against Awami League candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi.

The leaders and activists of Jamaat, along with almost 500 supporters, came to occupy the centre, said Md Shafiul Kabir, chief of Satkania Police Station.

“The supporters of two parties clashed and Rahman was shot. Voting at this centre was suspended after the incident,” he said.

The constituency has 388,137 voters, 204,170 men and 183,967 women, and 146 polling centres where people can cast their vote.

Some Jamaat leaders are contesting the election as BNP candidates as the party has lost its registration.

