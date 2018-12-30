People will deliver victory to the boat once again, says Sajeeb Wazed

“I believe the people of Bangladesh will vote for the development of the country in this election. They will vote for the boat. They will deliver victory to the boat so we can continue the development,” he told the journalists after casting his vote at the City College polling centre on Sunday morning.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are trying to make the election controversial, complained Wazed, the son of the prime minister.

“The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the war criminals have been trying to make the election controversial for the past few months. They have been lobbying to foreign countries for it,” Joy said, mentioning the violence from both sides.

“Everyone knows that the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami cannot win the election. They have made a long list of our activists and are trying to kill them.”

“They are engaging in violence but whenever the police arrest them they complain of harassment. The police can’t arrest them even if they kill people or create terror!”

“I hope this will end after election day. They have no option after today,” he said when the journalists asked when the killing will end.

“We believe in democracy. Only those who receive votes from the people will have power. But I’ll urge the people in Bangladesh to not to vote for those who engage in politics by allying themselves with war criminals.”

He is ‘totally confident’ of an Awami League win, remarked Sajeeb Wazed.

“Please vote against those who try to involve war criminals in their politics. Vote for those who are moving the country forward, for the party that brought independence to the country, for the party that led the country to graduate to middle-income country status, for the prime minister who made the country into a developing nation,” he urged the young people.