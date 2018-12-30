Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Ershad has not voted due to illness

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 19:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 19:12 BdST

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad has not voted in the 11th parliamentary election due to his illness.

Ershad, who returned home from Singapore four days before the voting after treatment for dropping haemoglobin, was yet to recover fully, the party’s Office Secretary Sultan Mahmud told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

The former military dictator is listed as a voter in his stronghold, the Rangpur-3 constituency, he is contesting for. He could not campaign in the area due to the illness.

He had also submitted nomination papers for the highly sought Dhaka-17 seat and another constituency in Satkhira, but later left the race to ensure a victory for the Grand Alliance candidates nominated by its key ally the ruling Awami League.

The former president started a drama again before the election this time by changing decisions, which is not new for him.

Within hours into his announcement that the Grand Alliance’s decisions on candidacy are final for the Jatiya Party, Ershad made a dramatic U-turn three days before the vote.

Claiming that the media had ‘misquoted’ him, he said the Jatiya Party candidates will be in the race separately along with those nominated by the Grand Alliance

The Awami League left 26 seats for the Jatiya Party to fight in the election, but Ershad fielded almost 150 other candidates with the ‘plough’ symbol.

The move has angered Awami League grassroots leaders, but top leaders said it aimed to have the Jatiya Party in the opposition again if the BNP pulls out of the election in the eleventh hour.

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

Voting suspended at 22 centres

Festivity at Dasiarcchara

Partisan govt can’t hold free election: BNP

Vote rigging in 20% of centres: BNP

Voting draws to a close

Calm election environment in Bangladesh: Indian observers

Many polling centres without BNP agents

Election largely without conflict: AL

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.