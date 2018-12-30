BNP alleges ballot box stuffing on eve of election

“Awami League people are putting seal to their ‘boat’ symbol in the polling stations across the country from the evening sensing inevitable defeat if fair polls are held,” Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a news conference in Dhaka on Saturday night.

The senior joint secretary general mentioned dozens of parliamentary constituencies where, he alleged, riggings were taking place.

Among the polling stations mentioned by Rizvi is Banshbarhi Ward Councillor’s Office at Mohammadpur in the capital.

But balloting in the area under the Dhaka-13 seat is going to be held through electronic voting machines or EVMs.

Voting will begin at 8am and end at 4pm on Sunday in 299 constituencies across Bangladesh. The election to another constituency has been deferred after the death of a candidate.

“We told you many days ago that the Awami League in collusion with the administration will stuff ballot boxes on the night before the voting. It’s happening,” said Rizvi.

He claimed they had information that 30 to 40 percent boxes would be filled up with sealed ballot papers before the voting.