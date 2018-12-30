Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
Narail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 21:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 21:12 BdST
Bangladesh ODI cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has won a seat in the 11th parliament by defeating his rivals with a huge margin.
He fetched 34 times more votes as a ruling Awami League candidate for the Narail-2 seat than his nearest rival the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance’s Fariduzzaman Farhad.
The pacer, known as the ‘Narail Express’, got 271,210 votes while Farhad, the chairman of NPP, bagged 7,883 votes with the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.
The election officials announced the results on Sunday night after daylong voting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 31 opposition candidates boycott polls alleging vote rigging
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Awami League candidates Saifuzzaman Shikhor, Biren Sikder win Magura seats
- Ershad has not voted due to illness
- Gowher Rizvi briefs foreign observers at Hotel Sonargaon
- Festivity as former enclave people vote for the first time in Bangladesh election
- Partisan government can’t hold free election, says BNP’s Alal
- Rigging in 20% of voting centres, says BNP
- Many polling centres in Dhaka without BNP agents
- Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Salma Islam announces she is stepping aside from Dhaka-1 race
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
- Election violence kills at least 16, mostly from Awami League
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary
- Election: Key insights from newsroom