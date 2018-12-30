Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin

He fetched 34 times more votes as a ruling Awami League candidate for the Narail-2 seat than his nearest rival the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance’s Fariduzzaman Farhad.

The pacer, known as the ‘Narail Express’, got 271,210 votes while Farhad, the chairman of NPP, bagged 7,883 votes with the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.

The election officials announced the results on Sunday night after daylong voting.