Awami League leader killed in attack on Rajshahi polling centre
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST
Police say an Awami League leader has been killed in an attack by ‘BNP and Jamaat activists attempting to occupy the polling centre’ in Rajshahi.
The attack occurred at the Mohammadpur High School centre in Pachandar Union around 12:30pm on Sunday, said Tanor Police OC Rezaul Islam.
The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Modasser Ali, the Awami League organising secretary of Pachandar Union Ward 8.
“The BNP and Jamaat activists attacked the voters at the polling centre and beat them. Modasser Ali was gravely injured after he was struck with a cane. Locals rushed him to the upazila health complex, where he died while receiving treatment.”
Additional police, BGB and army personnel were deployed in the area and brought the situation under control, he said.
Polling centre Presiding Officer Morshed Ali Mridha said that voting was suspended for nearly two hours due to the attack but was resumed afterwards.
