With flowers, Salman F Rahman meets Dhaka-1 rival Salma

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Dec 2018 07:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 07:12 BdST

Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-1 seat Salman F Rahman has met his main rival Salma Islam MP at her home with the hope of a peaceful voting.

Salma’s husband, Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul, was also present when the Beximco Group boss went to the Jatiya Party leader’s house at Churain union in Nawabganj on Friday afternoon.

Salman said he went to the area to have lunch with another businessman, Noor Ali, and did not miss the opportunity to meet Salma on his return as the houses of Salma and Noor are nearby.

“I took flowers for my friend Mr Babul and his wife, my rival candidate Salma Islam,” he told bdnews24.com.

Jatiya Party Presidium Member Salma is contesting for the seat comprising Nawabganj and Dohar as an independent candidate after the party decided to leave it for the ruling Awami League, its key ally in  the Grand Alliance.

Salma has also won the support of the BNP as its nominee Abu Ashfaque Khandaker lost candidacy following court orders.

The voters of the constituency consider Salman and Salma the main candidates in the Dec 30 parliamentary election.

It will be the first berth in parliament for the Awami League chief’s private sector adviser if he wins.

He said he had a friendly discussion with Salma and Babul during the around half an hour of meeting.

“Mr Babul and I have agreed on a fine election. Victories and defeats are part of elections. Both of us are businessmen and we are still friends. We will remain friends after the election no matter who wins,” Salman said.

He also said the response he had seen campaigning has filled with the hope of winning the mandate.

“Everyone wants Sheikh Hasina to be reelected because of the development in both rural and urban areas in past 10 years,” he added.

