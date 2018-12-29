Voting materials on the way to polling centres

Voters will cast their ballots for 299 parliamentary seats at over 40,000 polling centres on Sunday. The voting materials will arrive at these centres by late afternoon on Saturday.

“The returning officers are distributing the materials to the presiding officers,” Dhaka region election official Rakibuddin Mandul told reporters on Saturday. “They will then be taken to the polling centres under adequate security.”

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said that preparations had been taken to ensure that voting proceeds undisturbed.

Law enforcers, armed forces and executive and judicial magistrates have been deployed at the various election constituencies.

Polls will be open from 8am to 4pm on Sunday. Nearly 105 million voters will pick their representatives to parliament in the election.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used to cast ballots in six races. The other 293 will use traditional paper ballots. EVMs have been sent to all polling centres in the six constituencies.

Dhaka Returning Officer KM Ali Azam held a meeting with 40 executive magistrates at his Shegunbagicha offices at 9:30am. He distributed the materials afterwards.

The voting materials for the 110 polling centres in Dhaka-8 were distributed from the Willes Little Flower School and College in Kakrail.

“We are organising a free and fair election,” Ali Azam told reporters. “We have made special preparations to ensure that nothing untoward occurs at particular polling centres.”

The EVM and other election materials for Dhaka-6 are being distributed from the Tikatuli Central Women’s College centre.

According to Assistant Returning Officer Mahbuba Akhtar, 1,276 EVMs have been provided for the 638 booths in the constituency.

Ten EVMs have been sent for the five booths at the Mayor Hanif Community Centre, said Presiding Officer Dinesh Chandra Mistri.

“We have taken all preparations for voting through EVMs,” said Kamrunnesa Government Girls High School Presiding Officer Md Saidur Rahman Khan.

The EVMs will be used for voting at the Dhaka-6, Dhaka-13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2 constituencies.

Paper ballots and other necessary materials were previously sent to the districts for the other polls. The materials are being distributed from the offices of the returning officers in each district.

If any last-minute changes are made to the ballot papers, they will have to be re-printed by the Election Commission and sent by helicopter.

Nearly 1,800 candidates, independent or from 39 registered parties, are contesting the polls.