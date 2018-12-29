Voting materials on the way to polling centres
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2018 14:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 14:12 BdST
The voting materials for the 11th national parliamentary election are on their way to the polling centres amid heavy security.
Voters will cast their ballots for 299 parliamentary seats at over 40,000 polling centres on Sunday. The voting materials will arrive at these centres by late afternoon on Saturday.
“The returning officers are distributing the materials to the presiding officers,” Dhaka region election official Rakibuddin Mandul told reporters on Saturday. “They will then be taken to the polling centres under adequate security.”
Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said that preparations had been taken to ensure that voting proceeds undisturbed.
Law enforcers, armed forces and executive and judicial magistrates have been deployed at the various election constituencies.
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used to cast ballots in six races. The other 293 will use traditional paper ballots. EVMs have been sent to all polling centres in the six constituencies.
Dhaka Returning Officer KM Ali Azam held a meeting with 40 executive magistrates at his Shegunbagicha offices at 9:30am. He distributed the materials afterwards.
The voting materials for the 110 polling centres in Dhaka-8 were distributed from the Willes Little Flower School and College in Kakrail.
“We are organising a free and fair election,” Ali Azam told reporters. “We have made special preparations to ensure that nothing untoward occurs at particular polling centres.”
According to Assistant Returning Officer Mahbuba Akhtar, 1,276 EVMs have been provided for the 638 booths in the constituency.
Ten EVMs have been sent for the five booths at the Mayor Hanif Community Centre, said Presiding Officer Dinesh Chandra Mistri.
“We have taken all preparations for voting through EVMs,” said Kamrunnesa Government Girls High School Presiding Officer Md Saidur Rahman Khan.
Paper ballots and other necessary materials were previously sent to the districts for the other polls. The materials are being distributed from the offices of the returning officers in each district.
If any last-minute changes are made to the ballot papers, they will have to be re-printed by the Election Commission and sent by helicopter.
Nearly 1,800 candidates, independent or from 39 registered parties, are contesting the polls.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Severe cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
- Awami League will win third straight term to develop Bangladesh: Sajeeb Wazed
- With flowers, Salman F Rahman meets Dhaka-1 rival Salma
- Dhaka-12: Home Minister Kamal is canvassing, BNP’s Nirob silent
- BNP backs Salman F Rahman’s rival Salma Islam in race for Dhaka-1
- EC to voters: Keep mobile phones off inside polling stations
- Jamaat leader’s wife, son caught for ‘bribing voters with fake notes’ at Satkhira
- CEC Huda hopes for festive election
- Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise
- All eyes on election day as campaigns end
Most Read
- Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise
- With flowers, Salman F Rahman meets Dhaka-1 rival Salma
- BNP backs Salman F Rahman’s rival Salma Islam in race for Dhaka-1
- Attack on Hindus a disgrace to the nation: RAB chief Benazir
- Fire at Zaman Tower in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan doused after two hours
- CEC won’t let army work freely in election: BNP
- Jamaat leader’s wife, son caught for ‘bribing voters with fake notes’ at Satkhira
- City election voters can know their numbers, polling centres by SMS
- Dhaka-12: Home Minister Kamal is canvassing, BNP’s Nirob silent