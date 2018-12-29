No lapse in law and order: CEC to security forces
Published: 29 Dec 2018 19:12 BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has instructed law-enforcement agencies to maintain law and order strictly to create a peaceful election atmosphere.
His instruction came at a media briefing on Saturday, hours before 11th parliamentary election.
Campaigning by candidates ended at 8am on Friday after weeks of clashes and accusations between the rival political camps.
“I am instructing the law-enforcement agencies to strictly control the violent and subversive situation, if it arises, to ensure a safe environment for everyone in the election,” said Huda.
Voting will begin at 8am and end at 4pm on Sunday in 299 constituencies across Bangladesh.
