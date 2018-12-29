How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
Published: 29 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST
Voters in Dhaka and Chattogram can find out their voter numbers and polling centres by sending a text message from a mobile phone or by going to the Election Commission’s website.
Election Commission Joint Secretary Md Abdul Baten told bdnews24.com on Saturday that anyone could use the service using their NID card number and by sending a SMS to 105.
The voting of the 11th parliamentary election will began at 8am on Sunday and will continue until 4pm.
There are more than 40,000 polling stations and 200,000 polling booths in the country's 299 constituencies to serve the nearly 105 million people eligible to vote.
“Usually voters in rural areas have no problem learning their polling centres. But we sometimes face problems with city voters. This service has been launched to remove the problem,” said EC Joint Secretary Abdul Baten.
Initially, the voters of Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations can use the service. Later the service will be extended to other regions, according to EC officials.
SMS INSTRUCTIONS
Voters can type `PC<space>NID card number’ and send the message to 105 to learn their voter number and polling centres.
Users will have to write 10 digits of their smart NID card number or the 17 digits of the traditional NID card number in the text message.
The users of 13-digits NID card will have to add their year of birth before their NID card number in order to extend it into a 17-digit number.
For example, after sending a text message typing
‘PC<space>xxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx’.
Information about the polling stations will be sent in a return SMS.
Voters can also check their numbers and polling centres on the website of the Election Commission (https://services.nidw.gov.bd/voter_center).
