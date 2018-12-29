Cold wave to continue into election day

A mild (8-10 degrees Celsius) to moderate (6-8 degrees Celsius) is sweeping over the Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and parts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Srimangal, Barishal and Bhola, according to the forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The cold wave is likely to continue on Saturday and into Sunday, the Met office said.

Rajshahi experienced the lowest temperature across the country on Friday at 6 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 14.4 degrees Celsius.

People will cast their ballots for 299 seats in the 11th national parliamentary election on Sunday, Dec 30 from 8am to 5pm.

Parts of the country may experience light to moderate fog in the late night and early morning hours.

Night temperatures may drop slightly across the country, but day temperatures are likely to stay unchanged.

According to forecasters, voters will have to brave the cold on Dec 30.

The long-term weather forecast for December had indicated that the north and central regions of the country could experience one to two mild to moderate cold waves near the latter part of the month.