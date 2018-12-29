BNP, Oikya Front won’t quit election on own accord: Kamal

He was addressing a media briefing on Saturday when reporters asked if there was a possibility of the BNP and the opposition alliance withdrawing from the general election on Sunday.

“My clear response to this is: we will not step away from this on our own,” he replied.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warned voters and candidates not to fall for the BNP’s “tactic of quitting halfway through the election”.

He addressed voters saying, “Go to the centres very early. Do not be afraid. Criminals will run away when they see you. They don’t stand a chance against the power of the people.”

“I’ll tell young voters, those voting for the very first time, to reach their centres on time,” he said.

Kamal, 81, borrowed a popular slogan coined by school students during their movement for safe roads, which roughly translates as: “Remember, you’re dead if you’re afraid. If you stand your ground, you’re Bangladesh.”