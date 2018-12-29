AL fears BNP-Jamaat violence during voting to foil election

The ruling party’s election conduction committee co-chairman HT Imam aired the concerns at a news conference at its Bangabandhu Avenue headquarters on the eve of the election on Saturday.

“We have information that the BNP-Jamaat coalition is conspiring to create anarchy through acts of terrorism and violence tomorrow,” said Imam, who advises Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on political affairs.

Police had seized some materials that would be used to foil the election, he said, adding that the BNP candidate there, Moudud Ahmed, had printed written complaints in advance.

They will try to foil the polls “after seeing unprecedented support for the Awami League”, he said.

The BNP has alleged that the ruling party had plotted to rig votes by using the administration through irregularities such as stuffing the vote boxes with ballot papers before the start of polling.

“It’s ridiculous. Because army personnel are guarding the ballot boxes while transporting those. And we don’t have access to the places where these are kept,” Imam said in reaction to the allegation.

“We are watching on TV how these are being transported and by whom. In addition, the polling agents will be shown transparent ballot boxes before the start of voting.”

Imam also alleged that the BNP-Jamaat bloc may try to spread rumours by making fake videos of fake ballot papers and election booths.

The authorities have already blocked faster 3G and 4G internet data services to stop the spread of rumours on election.