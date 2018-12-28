Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise

But voters in Narail is also swooned by the skipper’s wife Sumona Haque Sumi, who has been stirring up support for her husband in charismatic speeches.

“Vote for victory to your candidate Mashrafe,” she told a recent rally, “The new year’s sun will be a sun that heralds in development for Narail.”

Since then, Sumi’s ‘sun of development’ has caught on as a new phrase amid voters.

It came as somewhat of a surprise because Sumi is not known for making frequent public appearances with her star husband.

Mashrafe, captain of Bangladesh National ODI Cricket team, is competing from Narail 2– which comprises Lohagara and parts of Narail Sadar – in the election due on Sunday.

But she has been on the campaign trail from the very first, visiting several villages a day and holding street rallies and engaging with women voters.

“We all have an idea of Mashrafe because we watch TV and read the news,” said Asmaul Husna, who works at a private firm. “But who knew his wife would be so caring and eloquent.”

“She became one of us so quickly. We feel very close. I feel that I can rely on them.”

Zainul Abedin, a banker, talked about his fascination with Mashrafe. He lives in Sumi's home village home at Lohagara’s Kalagachi.

"I had a chance to speak to Mashrafe's wife a bit. She is a lady. She is polite and has a strong personality. There is nothing new to say about Mashrafe in Narail. But I think his wife is a big force in the election field for Mashrafe,” he said.

Mashrafe has always referred to his wife as his life’s heroine. She has seamlessly managed his home, allowing the much-injured cricketer to concentrate fully on his sports.

From tea stalls to everywhere, people talked about Mashrafe and his wife. Many have jokingly said, "Sister-in-law has taken over the fortress of brother's popularity!"

“She is bowling better than brother.”