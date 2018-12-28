Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise
Anisul Islam Rony, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST
It is natural to imagine big crowds cheering Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the hugely popular cricket star running for a spot in parliament.
But voters in Narail is also swooned by the skipper’s wife Sumona Haque Sumi, who has been stirring up support for her husband in charismatic speeches.
“Vote for victory to your candidate Mashrafe,” she told a recent rally, “The new year’s sun will be a sun that heralds in development for Narail.”
Since then, Sumi’s ‘sun of development’ has caught on as a new phrase amid voters.
It came as somewhat of a surprise because Sumi is not known for making frequent public appearances with her star husband.
Mashrafe, captain of Bangladesh National ODI Cricket team, is competing from Narail 2– which comprises Lohagara and parts of Narail Sadar – in the election due on Sunday.
But she has been on the campaign trail from the very first, visiting several villages a day and holding street rallies and engaging with women voters.
“We all have an idea of Mashrafe because we watch TV and read the news,” said Asmaul Husna, who works at a private firm. “But who knew his wife would be so caring and eloquent.”
“She became one of us so quickly. We feel very close. I feel that I can rely on them.”
Zainul Abedin, a banker, talked about his fascination with Mashrafe. He lives in Sumi's home village home at Lohagara’s Kalagachi.
"I had a chance to speak to Mashrafe's wife a bit. She is a lady. She is polite and has a strong personality. There is nothing new to say about Mashrafe in Narail. But I think his wife is a big force in the election field for Mashrafe,” he said.
Mashrafe has always referred to his wife as his life’s heroine. She has seamlessly managed his home, allowing the much-injured cricketer to concentrate fully on his sports.
From tea stalls to everywhere, people talked about Mashrafe and his wife. Many have jokingly said, "Sister-in-law has taken over the fortress of brother's popularity!"
“She is bowling better than brother.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise
- All eyes on election day as campaigns end
- BNP made a mistake leaving war crimes trial out of manifesto: Zafrullah
- Bangladesh opens desk at airport to welcome international election observers
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- ‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal Hossain tells Indian newspaper
- Ershad starts another drama three days before election
- Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance
- Mobile banking restricted for polls as EC aims to avert influence of money
- Anandabazar interview: Hasina says Awami League will win election again
Most Read
- Ershad starts another drama three days before election
- ‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal Hossain tells Indian newspaper
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- ‘Emergency meeting’ called by Oikya Front leader Kamal Hossain
- Ershad says ‘sister’ Hasina has his full support
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- Bangladesh praises Russia’s ‘bold’ stance on Rohingya issue
- Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance
- Mobile banking restricted for polls as EC aims to avert influence of money
- 3G, 4G back on after 10-hour blackout ahead of election