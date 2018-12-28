CEC Huda hopes for festive election
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2018 22:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 22:12 BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has hoped that the 11th parliamentary election will be held in a festive and joyful atmosphere.
"A large number of parties and candidates are participating in this election. I expect the vote to take place in a festive mood," he told reporters at the Election Commission’s offices in Agargaon on Friday.
Voters will cast ballots from 8am to 4pm on Sunday. The votes will be held in more than 40,000 centers at 299 constituencies across Bangladesh.
CEC Huda urged all political parties, candidates and supporters to contribute in the efforts to keep the election free, fair and peaceful.
He said his office has put in place measures to provide security to all voters, including those from religious minority communities. He urged all voters to come to the polling stations and cast their votes freely.
The CEC also called upon members of law enforcement agencies to ensure overall security on voting day.
"I hope our law enforcers will provide safety to the people so that they are able to vote for their desired candidates and return home safely.”
Allegations and counter allegations between rival political parties have been causing some anxiety among the people.
Huda said, "This must be proved wrong. We are ready. The people will vote in a festive and joyful atmosphere. There will be no anxiety."
The CEC will hold a media briefing at 3pm Saturday to present the overall situation ahead of the 11th parliamentary election.
