BNP backs Salman F Rahman’s rival Salma Islam in race for Dhaka-1
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2018 04:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 05:12 BdST
The BNP has thrown its support behind independent candidate Salma Islam MP who is running against the Awami League’s Salman F Rahman for Dhaka-1 parliamentary constituency.
The party has also confirmed its backing for independent and anti-government candidates for 15 other seats where its nominees have been blocked by court.
BNP election conduction committee chief Nazrul Islam Khan announced the decisions at a news conference at the party chief’s Gulshan offices in Dhaka on Thursday night.
“The local leaders are supporting these candidates where we have no one. The decisions have not been taken centrally,” he said.
The BNP nominee for Dhaka-1, Nawabganj Upazila Chairman Abu Ashfaque Khandaker, lost his candidacy following High Court orders.
“We have no candidate there. So we are supporting her,” Nazrul said about Salma, who won the 2014 election on the Jatiya Party’s ticket.
The Jatiya Party has left the seat for the Awami League as part of the Grand Alliance understanding.
Salma is the publisher of the Bangla daily Jugantor. As many as 40 journalists of the daily and Jamuna TV owned by the Jamuna Group, had been injured in an attack blamed on the Awami League while covering the campaign.
Nazrul also alleged that Salma’s supporters were coming under repeated attacks.
He advises Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina on private sector development affairs.
