BNP backs Salman F Rahman’s rival Salma Islam in race for Dhaka-1

The party has also confirmed its backing for independent and anti-government candidates for 15 other seats where its nominees have been blocked by court.

BNP election conduction committee chief Nazrul Islam Khan announced the decisions at a news conference at the party chief’s Gulshan offices in Dhaka on Thursday night.

“The local leaders are supporting these candidates where we have no one. The decisions have not been taken centrally,” he said.

The BNP nominee for Dhaka-1, Nawabganj Upazila Chairman Abu Ashfaque Khandaker, lost his candidacy following High Court orders.

“We have no candidate there. So we are supporting her,” Nazrul said about Salma, who won the 2014 election on the Jatiya Party’s ticket.

Jatiya Party Presidium Member Salma, the wife of Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul, defeated the Awami League’s Abdul Mannan Khan in that election.

The Jatiya Party has left the seat for the Awami League as part of the Grand Alliance understanding.

Salma is the publisher of the Bangla daily Jugantor. As many as 40 journalists of the daily and Jamuna TV owned by the Jamuna Group, had been injured in an attack blamed on the Awami League while covering the campaign.

Nazrul also alleged that Salma’s supporters were coming under repeated attacks.

Salman, a vice-chairman of the Beximco Group which started its journey just after independence, had headed the apex trade body FBCCI in mid-90s.

He advises Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina on private sector development affairs.