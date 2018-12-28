Bangladesh opens desk at airport to welcome international election observers

It has set up an "international election observers' coordination cell" with the relevant ministries such as home and information.

The government has also opened a cell at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon while a ‘Help Desk’ is already in operation at the Shahjalal International Airport “to welcome and assist the foreign observers and media personnel”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

These units of the relevant ministries are constantly liaising with the Election Commission for smooth coordination required for the foreign observers and media personnel for the Dec 30 elections.

All Bangladesh missions have been advised to assist them with visa facilities, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Arrangements have been put in place for according visa on arrival to those observers and journalists who would not be in a position to obtain visa from Bangladesh missions abroad.

The foreign observers and journalists are being issued accreditation and pass to enable them to observe polling.

In addition to the accreditation, they are getting stickers for vehicles to be used by the foreign observers and media people and those foreign missions in Bangladesh that have requested for registration to observe the election.

Security support, when requested, will also be given to the foreign observers.

Nine international organisations and groups, and a dozen foreign missions in Bangladesh are set to watch the election with their 188 observers.

Those include the EU, the Commonwealth, the OlC, Forum of Election Commission Management of South Asia (FEMBOSA), lnternational Republican lnstitute (lRl), lnternational Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), Democracy lnternational (Dl), Dipendra Kandel lnitiative (DKl) and SAARC Human Rights Foundation.

The foreign missions accredited to observe election include embassies and high commissions of the US, the UK, Greece, lreland, Japan, France, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, and Denmark.

The foreign observers are coming from a range of countries such as Australia, Britain, Canada, India, US, Samoa, Malaysia, the Maldives, Nigeria, Nepal, Palestine, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.

As many as 56 foreign journalists and media personnel are also set to visit Bangladesh to cover the election, the foreign ministry said.

They will be representing international media groups such as the BBC, CNN, Deutsche Welle, NHK, The Yomiuri Shimbun, AFP, AP, Al Jazeera, German TV, TV Today Network, the New York Times, Le Monde, The Economist, Zee News, Kyodo News, Times of India, The Hindu, National Public Radio (USA), Strategic News, Frontline, and The Week.

The stringers of foreign media are also at work during the election times. Some 118 local organisations with their more than 25,000 observers will also be watching the election, according to the foreign ministry.