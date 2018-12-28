All eyes on election day as campaigns end

All eyes are now on Sunday when more than 100 million voters will cast their ballots to elect the next Bangladesh government.

Every party registered with the Election Commission are competing in the polls.

The previous election held in 2014, which saw the Awami League return for a second consecutive term, was boycotted by the then BNP-leading opposition alliance.

The campaigns period, which ended at 8am Friday, began on Dec 10 after political parties were allotted poll symbols by the Election Commission.

On Thursday night, candidates hoping to seal spots in parliament were going door-to-door in an effort to reach out to voters.

All forms of rallies, meetings and processions are disallowed between 8am Friday and 4pm Tuesday, according to the Representation of the People Order.

Taxi cabs, auto-rickshaws, vans, SUVs, pickups, cars, buses, trucks, ‘Tempos’, launch, easy-bikes, engine boats and speed boats are barred from travelling in election areas for 24 hours on voting day. Motorcycles have been barred for three days starting from midnight after Friday, exempting those belonging to journalists carrying EC-issued ID cards.

Ballots and other poll materials have already been sent to the offices of the Returning Officers at various districts. These will be sent to centres on Saturday, one day ahead of the election.

If a court order or any other situation requires changes to the ballot, the Election Commission will print them anew and transport them to relevant constituencies using helicopters.

From 8am to 4pm, voting will be held in 299 constituencies across the country. There are 300 seats in parliament, but the Gaibandha-3 race has been deferred following the death of a candidate. The Bangladesh Army has been deployed to join civil law enforcing agencies to tighten security during polls.

More than 1,800 candidates, including independents and members of 39 registered parties, are competing in the election.

Back-to-back allegations over spreading violence by both major party alliances were causing concerns among the public.

The ruling Awami League and its allies have had the major share of campaigning space. But its leaders have accused the BNP of launching violent attacks and leaving several party leaders dead.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda claimed his office has ensured equal opportunities for all candidates but Electio Commissioner Mahbub Talukder, one of the five commissioners, disagrees.

The Election Commission has maintained that all measures to ensure peaceful voting have been taken.

“We are fully prepared. There is a bit of heat because of so many competing parties but there is no cause for worry, said Election Commissioner Shahadat Chowdhury.