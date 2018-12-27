Jatiya Party candidate campaigns wearing bulletproof vest in Chattogram
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-27 15:09:52.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 15:09:52.0 BdST
Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, the Jatiya Party candidate for the Chattogram-16 seat, has been wearing a bulletproof jacket during his election campaign.
He has been visiting several places in Banshkhali Upazila in the constituency on Thursday, the last day of the election campaign.
Mahmudul says he is wearing the bulletproof vest for safety reasons.
Incumbent MP Mostafizur Rahman is contesting the seat as the Awami League candidate, while Zafrul Islam Chowdhury, president of the south wing of the district BNP, is the BNP candidate.
Jatiya Party, an ally of the Grand Alliance, has chosen Mahmudul Islam, the former city mayor.
Jamaat-e-Islami leader Md Zahirul Islam is contesting the polls as an independent candidate with the apple symbol.
Both Mahmudul and Mostafizur are claiming to be the nominees from the Grand Alliance during their campaign.
“My life is at risk. Even the police here are afraid of the miscreants. I was targeted and shot earlier,” he told bdnews24.com.
Mahmudul’s rally at Chambal Bazar in Banshkhali Upazila on Dec 21 was attacked with guns, leaving at least 20 people injured. Mahmudul’s car was also vandalised.
Mahmudul blamed the activists and supporters of Mostafizur for the incident.
He also claims his election camp in Chanua Bazar has been vandalised by the local UP member Zillur. The gunfire has been used to create terror, Mahmudul said.
He cannot visit the area because of the shooting, he claimed.
“The Awami League campaigners have shot at my home, which is why I have been wearing a bulletproof jacket during my election campaign,” Mahmudul said.
He said he has also worn helmets to some areas.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jatiya Party candidate campaigns wearing bulletproof vest in Chattogram
- Jamaat leaders able to contest Dec 30 polls after HC decision
- BTV not airing campaign speeches before Dec 30 election
- Sayedee’s son Shameem campaigns for release of father jailed for war crimes
- HC refuses to hear Andaleeve Partho’s petition challenging Farooque’s candidacy
- BNP picks Moinul Hasan Sadik to run for Gaibandha-3 after death of Rabbi
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- ISPR says fake army officers seeking money from polls contenders
- Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote
- Police arrest Jhenaidah Oikya Front candidate over sabotage
Most Read
- Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
- Nasrul Hamid visits BNP leader Gayeshwar after attack
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote
- ISPR says fake army officers seeking money from polls contenders
- Sayedee’s son Shameem campaigns for release of father jailed for war crimes
- Bomb materials found in car owned by Chattogram BNP candidate’s brother