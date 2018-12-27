Jatiya Party candidate campaigns wearing bulletproof vest in Chattogram

He has been visiting several places in Banshkhali Upazila in the constituency on Thursday, the last day of the election campaign.

Mahmudul says he is wearing the bulletproof vest for safety reasons.

Incumbent MP Mostafizur Rahman is contesting the seat as the Awami League candidate, while Zafrul Islam Chowdhury, president of the south wing of the district BNP, is the BNP candidate.

Jatiya Party, an ally of the Grand Alliance, has chosen Mahmudul Islam, the former city mayor.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Md Zahirul Islam is contesting the polls as an independent candidate with the apple symbol.

Both Mahmudul and Mostafizur are claiming to be the nominees from the Grand Alliance during their campaign.

“My life is at risk. Even the police here are afraid of the miscreants. I was targeted and shot earlier,” he told bdnews24.com.

Mahmudul’s rally at Chambal Bazar in Banshkhali Upazila on Dec 21 was attacked with guns, leaving at least 20 people injured. Mahmudul’s car was also vandalised.

Mahmudul blamed the activists and supporters of Mostafizur for the incident.

He also claims his election camp in Chanua Bazar has been vandalised by the local UP member Zillur. The gunfire has been used to create terror, Mahmudul said.

He cannot visit the area because of the shooting, he claimed.

“The Awami League campaigners have shot at my home, which is why I have been wearing a bulletproof jacket during my election campaign,” Mahmudul said.

He said he has also worn helmets to some areas.