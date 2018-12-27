Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Ershad steps aside from Dhaka-17 race, tells Jatiya Party to follow instructions of Grand Alliance

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 17:23:32.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 17:23:32.0 BdST

Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad has announced that he is pulling out of the Dhaka -17 election race after returning from Singapore.

The Jatiya Party chief called a press conference on Thursday, a day after he returned to Bangladesh after receiving medical care in Singapore.

The Jatiya Party chief also instructed the candidates of his party to follow the decisions made by the Grand Alliance.

The Jatiya Party supports the Grand Alliance, he said, and the candidates will follow its directives.

Ershad also threw his support behind Awami League candidate and actor Akbar Hossain Khan Pathan Farooque.

Farooque, a Bangla film actor, was chosen by the ruling party to contest the seat that comprises the capital’s diplomatic zone and the wealthy areas of Gulshan and Banani.

 

More to follow

