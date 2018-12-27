Ershad steps aside from Dhaka-17 race, tells Jatiya Party to follow instructions of Grand Alliance

The Jatiya Party chief called a press conference on Thursday, a day after he returned to Bangladesh after receiving medical care in Singapore.

The Jatiya Party chief also instructed the candidates of his party to follow the decisions made by the Grand Alliance.

The Jatiya Party supports the Grand Alliance, he said, and the candidates will follow its directives.

Ershad also threw his support behind Awami League candidate and actor Akbar Hossain Khan Pathan Farooque.

Farooque, a Bangla film actor, was chosen by the ruling party to contest the seat that comprises the capital’s diplomatic zone and the wealthy areas of Gulshan and Banani.

More to follow