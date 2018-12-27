BTV not airing campaign speeches before Dec 30 election
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-27 12:16:26.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 12:16:26.0 BdST
BTV, the state-own television in Bangladesh, has postponed its long-running tradition of broadcasting the campaigning speeches of different political parties ahead of the national election.
All forms of campaigning are barred in the 48 hours before the Dec 30 polls. According to the instructions provided by the Election Commission or EC, Thursday is the last day of the election campaign.
“Chiefs or representatives of the political parties will not be able to deliver their campaign speeches on BTV. The decision was taken as the Election Commission did not issue any instructions on the matter,” SM Asaduzzaman, EC joint secretary (public relations) told bdnews24.com.
In their traditional campaign speeches the political leaders would highlight their party's vision, the pledges of the election manifesto, strategies and their future plans for the development of the country. BTV had broadcast the speeches during the 9th and 10th parliamentary polls.
Before Nov 29 election in 2008, the speeches of Awami League Chief Sheikh Hasina and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia were broadcasted on BTV on the last night of the election campaign on Nov 27.
The directors general of BTV would issue letters to the election commission seeking instructions to broadcast the speeches a month or so before the polls.
In 2014 the parties were requested to submit the manuscripts of the speech to the BTV director general by Jan 2 for recording and the EC instructed BTV to broadcast the speeches on Jan 3.
The Ruling Awami League got 40 minutes, Jatiya Party 20 minutes and the JP, JaSaD, Workers' Party and BNF 15 minutes each at the time. But no representative of the JP participated in the event.
Some officials, on condition of anonymity, said the parties were selected for the electoral speeches on BTV on the basis of the number of candidates nominated for the elections.
During the 10th parliamentary election, Awami League had 246 candidates, Jatiya Party 85, JaSaD 24, Workers Party 18 and BNF 22 in the Jan 5 polls.
However, more than 1,800 candidates and 39 registered parties were selected for running are contesting the Dec 30 election, but the EC’s lack of direction on the matter has prevented the production of the programme.
bdnews24.com could not reach BTV Director General SM Haroon-or-Rashid for his comment on the matter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sayedee’s son Shameem campaigns for release of father jailed for war crimes
- HC refuses to hear Andaleeve Partho’s petition challenging Farooque’s candidacy
- BNP picks Moinul Hasan Sadik to run for Gaibandha-3 after death of Rabbi
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- ISPR says fake army officers seeking money from polls contenders
- Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote
- Police arrest Jhenaidah Oikya Front candidate over sabotage
- Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
- Menon eyes a third consecutive victory in Dhaka-8
- Work without fear or favour: Election Commissioner Talukdar
Most Read
- Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- Nasrul Hamid visits BNP leader Gayeshwar after attack
- A day with Mashrafe in the election field
- Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote
- High Court blocks three more BNP candidates from polls
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- ISPR says fake army officers seeking money from polls contenders