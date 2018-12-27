BTV not airing campaign speeches before Dec 30 election

All forms of campaigning are barred in the 48 hours before the Dec 30 polls. According to the instructions provided by the Election Commission or EC, Thursday is the last day of the election campaign.

“Chiefs or representatives of the political parties will not be able to deliver their campaign speeches on BTV. The decision was taken as the Election Commission did not issue any instructions on the matter,” SM Asaduzzaman, EC joint secretary (public relations) told bdnews24.com.

In their traditional campaign speeches the political leaders would highlight their party's vision, the pledges of the election manifesto, strategies and their future plans for the development of the country. BTV had broadcast the speeches during the 9th and 10th parliamentary polls.

Before Nov 29 election in 2008, the speeches of Awami League Chief Sheikh Hasina and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia were broadcasted on BTV on the last night of the election campaign on Nov 27.

Chiefs or representatives of the six political parties were also allowed to deliver the speeches for their respective parties on BTV in the run-up to the Jan 5 polls in 2014.

The directors general of BTV would issue letters to the election commission seeking instructions to broadcast the speeches a month or so before the polls.

In 2014 the parties were requested to submit the manuscripts of the speech to the BTV director general by Jan 2 for recording and the EC instructed BTV to broadcast the speeches on Jan 3.

The Ruling Awami League got 40 minutes, Jatiya Party 20 minutes and the JP, JaSaD, Workers' Party and BNF 15 minutes each at the time. But no representative of the JP participated in the event.

Some officials, on condition of anonymity, said the parties were selected for the electoral speeches on BTV on the basis of the number of candidates nominated for the elections.

During the 10th parliamentary election, Awami League had 246 candidates, Jatiya Party 85, JaSaD 24, Workers Party 18 and BNF 22 in the Jan 5 polls.

However, more than 1,800 candidates and 39 registered parties were selected for running are contesting the Dec 30 election, but the EC’s lack of direction on the matter has prevented the production of the programme.

bdnews24.com could not reach BTV Director General SM Haroon-or-Rashid for his comment on the matter.