BNP in trouble for Khaleda’s seat in Bogura as AL supports independent candidate

Awami League leaders and activists support an independent candidate instead of the Jatiya party candidate, an ally.

Khaleda’s nomination in Bogura-7 was not accepted following her 17-year jail in two corruption cases.

The BNP chose Upazila Chairman in Gabtali Morshed Milton instead but the High Court stalled his nomination.

Leaders and activists from the BNP are now clueless about who to vote for in the constituency known as their stronghold. They have not found anyone to support yet.

The Awami League-led grand alliance has nominated Advocate Altaf Ali from the Jatiya Party who is also the incumbent MP. Many of the voters have complained of his lukewarm connection with the constituency after he won the 10th general election boycotted by the BNP.

Ferdous Ara Khan, wife of AH Azam, president of the Gabtali wing of the Awami League, is contesting the election as an independent candidate bearing the election symbol ‘coconut.’

The ruling party leaders and activists are seen supporting Ferdous Ara as a result of their feud with Altaf. Some candidates are now trying to get the support from the BNP under the circumstances.

Some of the voters are confused on whom to vote for amid the present scenario having no competition so far, they said.

“This is an area influenced by the paddy sheaf, but there is no candidate from them. Therefore, the supporters are having trouble,” said Rashedul Islam, a shopkeeper in Naruamala, Gabtali.

“The popularity of the incumbent MP has plummeted. There is no nominee from the boat. Even the voters are confused who to vote for.”

Gabtali is the ancestral home of Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP and its Chairperson Khaleda Zia has always won the seat with a big margin.

“Our supporters are asking who they should vote for. Maybe we’ll not vote at all. Some of the people will go to the voting centres and cast their vote for their friends or acquaintances,” said Aminul Islam, president of the Gabtali Upazila wing of the BNP.

It is yet to decide who the BNP supporters will vote for- candidate from another party or independent candidate as of Wednesday, he said.

Altaf Ali from the Jatiya Party is keeping away from his constituency although he is contesting the election. His posters are seen in few areas but not in his own neighbourhood Tiwrapara.

The voters in his neighbourhood did not show enthusiasm for the candidate from their constituency.

“We can vote for him, but where do we see his campaign? If we ask him, he says we’ll not understand. His sister-in-law and nephew came to solicit the vote for him,” said Altaf’s cousin Amzad Hossain Sarker.

Altaf used to come to his constituency on weekends to perform his duties as MP but never came with the election looming, said Amzad.

“I’ll vote for the candidate I like. The paddy sheaf symbol has a lot of voters but no candidate. The plough candidate will get some vote as a local,” said Anisar Rahman, a voter from Sardhankuthi village.

Whatever the situation is, she will go to the polling centre to cast her first vote, said Shireen Akhter from Naruamala.

“I’ll vote for the first time. I’ll go to the polling centre if I’m alive. I have decided to vote for another candidate even if no paddy sheaf candidate is here,” she told bdnews24.com.

PADDY SHEAF HAS NO CANDIDATE

The nomination of Morshed Milton, general secretary of the Gabtali Upazila wing of the BNP, stalled in the High Court.

But the aspirant had hung many posters before his candidature was stuck. The posters were seen when the bdnews24.com reporters visited several areas in Gabtali and Shahjahanpur.

“The people in the constituency were prepared to vote for the paddy sheaf. But the government has used the High Court to block my candidature when the Election Commission had accepted it,” Milton told bdnews24.com.

BNP ‘MAY SUPPORT’ MANGO

Khaleda has been elected with a big margin four times since 1991 from this seat.

The voters believe whoever gets the BNP’s support will win this time as there is no BNP candidate. But they are yet to decide who to support.

It is confirmed the BNP will not support the plough candidate or the independent candidate using the coconut symbol, who is the wife of the Awami League leader.

The National Peoples Party, a party slanted toward the Awami League has nominated Fazlul Haque with the election symbol mango who is also an in-law of Aminul Islam Talukdar, president of the upazila wing of the BNP.

Aminul Islam has suggested that Fazlul Haque may get BNP support.

“I called up the Gulshan office asking if we should support any candidate. They said if they’ll decide it or it should be us,” he told bdnews24.com.

“There is no scope to support the coconut. The mango is considered for now to support but we’ll decide on it after more discussion.”

“We’ll go to the constituency on Wednesday and decide whom to support after discussing with everyone in Shahjahanpur-Gabtali,” said Morshed Milton.

CAMPAIGN ON POTHOLED ROADS

Tatura is situated 8 kilometres from Gabtali. One has to travel through rural roads to MP Altaf’s home from Tatura.

This stretch of the road is potholed causing difficulty to the locals, they said.

“This road leads to his house. You can see that he didn’t do any development when you see this road,” Masud Rana, an auto driver, toldbdnews24.com.

On Wednesday afternoon, Altaf’s supporters were seen using for his campaign on that broken road with the words---“Altaf’s goal is to ensure the development of the locals.”

“Don’t you feel the slogan is too funny?” said Masud Rana.

Altaf was not available for comment when bdnews24.com tried to contact him.

AWAMI LEAGUE SUPPORTS ITS LEADER’S WIFE

Although Altaf is nominated by the Awami League-led grand alliance, the Awami League leaders and activists are not supporting him but Ferdous Ara, wife of the Awami League leader Azam Khan, contesting the election with the coconut symbol.

The leaders and activists from the Awami League and its associate organisations brought out a procession on Wednesday afternoon supporting the coconut. The entire area is now filled with coconut’s posters and banners.

“The Awami League leaders and activists are not supporting the grand alliance candidate; not even the Jatiya Party members. All of them are supporting the coconut,” Azam Khan, husband of the coconut candidate Ferdous Ara, told bdnews24.com.

“The plough candidate had no connection to the leaders and activists over the past five years. He is not comfortable to visit the constituency due to his bad deeds in the past.”

The president of the upazila wing of the BNP believes that the coconut symbol will win the election.

“BNP does not have a candidate. The other parties are not strong enough. We’ll win no matter which candidate BNP supports.”