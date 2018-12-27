Anandabazar interview: Hasina says Awami League will win election again

“We know we are coming back. Because people want the Awami League to remain power,” she said during her interview with Indian Bangla-language daily newspaper Anandabazar.

The prime minister spoke about the 11th parliamentary election at her Sudha Sadan home in Dhanmondi on Wednesday, Anandabazar said.

“I have faith in the people of Bangladesh. They have always stood by us. They will cast their votes and give us another win,” she said.

In 2014, the Awami League formed the government with an election manifesto titled ‘A Charter for Change’. They won two-thirds of the seats in the ninth parliamentary election. Hasina became the prime minister for a second consecutive term after the 2014 election.

Due to the BNP boycott of that election, Awami League candidates were elected unopposed in 153 out of 300 seats.

“This year's election is not as challenging as the previous one. There is no rivalry. Instead we have a supportive pre-election situation. Before this you could observe some divisions. But now we can feel that everyone is supporting us.”

The Research and Development Centre, an organisation owned by business tycoon Salman F Rahman, who is also an adviser to Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina, recently conducted a survey with the financial support of the non-government Ekattor Television.

The survey showed that, the Awami League-led Grand Alliance could win 248 seats in the election, while the Oikya Front was likely to win 49 seats in the 11th national parliamentary election.

Stating the findings of this survey, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT affairs adviser, wrote on social media that the findings of the survey are not true as the BNP does not have the quality to win over 30 seats.

The Awami League is looking for a better outcome in the election than the one in 2008, he said.

Asked about the reason for her confidence, she said: “The people of Bangladesh never forgot the burning of nearly 600 schools in 2013. They never forget the sad incidents of killing civilians, including presiding officers.”

“During this tragic time for Bangladesh, the people of our country stood against them and cast their votes for an Awami League government,” she said.

“They will cast their votes to Awami League again.”

The BNP lost people’s support due to the violence they committed before and after the 10th parliamentary election, she said.

The leaders of BNP and the Jatiya Oikya Front had alleged that the Election Commission is biased in favour of the ruling Awami League.

Responding to the allegations, Hasina said that, the opposition are experts at spreading confusion and telling lies.

She also claimed that the BNP candidates have begun to fight among themselves as the party picked several candidates for each constituency during the time of initial selection.

“They did not select old candidates or those who might have won the polls. That’s why they are being attacked by the leaders they deprived,” she said.

The youth are interested in an Awami League government, she said in the Anandabazar interview.

According to her, the history of the Liberation War was distorted during the rule of the BNP.

But the youth are only interested in the truth, she said.

“Now they can get proper information about our Liberation War and freedom fighters due to the access to the internet.”

Hasina also stated that, she visited various parts of Bangladesh during the election campaign and got an enormous response.

“I observed the lasting love in peoples’ hearts for the Awami League. They are firm that they want to see the Awami League in power again. They know their lives will be changed through an Awami League victory.”

Hasina also blamed Kamal Hossain for forming a new alliance with the leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami.

“The leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami are criminals. They were involved in mass killings. They killed our intellectuals. They handed our girls to the Pakistanis so they could be raped. They vandalised and occupied people’s homes. People are worried that they have been nominated.”