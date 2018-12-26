Work without fear or favour: Election Commissioner Talukdar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-26 15:56:21.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 15:56:21.0 BdST
Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has expressed concern over the campaign environment for the election amid growing violence.
Talukdar said he does not want the election to be controversial, regardless of who wins it. He issued a written statement to reporters on Wednesday at the EC offices, three days before the polls amid allegations of violence and favouritism from various political parties.
In his statement, Talukdar said he was gravely concerned with the increasing crime and violence.
“The election cannot coexist with violence,” he wrote. “If we cannot create a peaceful environment after 47 years of independence, the sacrifices of the three million martyrs for independence and democracy will go in vain. We cannot allow this to happen.”
A proper election is not just about who is participating, he said. An election has to be free, fair and legal, he said.
“If the election is not acceptable or credible then we cannot stand on the world stage with our heads held high. We do not want to be stigmatised by a controversial election. Whoever wins the election, we must ensure that the people do not suffer a defeat.”
Talukdar also warned law enforcers not to get carried away and take undesirable action.
“You are the election’s largest support force. It is your duty to behave impartially. Stay away from any biased action. Keep the stature and sanctity of your uniform in mind.”
The commissioner also addressed election officials, including returning officers in the statement.
“You are playing an important role for our people. Follow your conscience and conduct your duties with courage according to the law. The people will remember your creation and protection of democracy with gratitude. Do not allow a corrupt election to hold power over the people.”
He also called for voters to come to the polls.
“To voters I wish to say – come to the polling centres without fear. Vote for the candidate you want. Do not bow to fear or temptation. Your vote safeguards our democracy. Remember that this election is for our self-esteem. This election will give rise to the next generation and build a bright future for your children.”
The election commissioner did not take any questions after making his statement at his offices.
He did not remark on the Jatiya Oikya Front’s heated argument with the chief election commissioner.
Talukdar had previously issued a similar written statement on Dec 17.
