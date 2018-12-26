Sylhet-1 rivals Momen, Muktadir cut cake together, then trade blames
The two main contenders for the Sylhet-1 seat, the Awami League’s AK Abdul Momen and the BNP’s Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, have cut a cake together in a short-lived show of bipartisan harmony.
After cutting the cake at a church in Sylhet on Christmas on Tuesday, hostilities were back with the two candidates levelling accusations against each other.
Sylhet-1 is widely regarded as the ‘decisive constituency’ in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
The popular view stems from the fact that in every election since the country’s independence, the party whose candidate won this particular seat ends up forming the government.
The candidates of the two main parties have therefore been drawing increased media attention.
On Tuesday afternoon, the ‘paddy sheaf’ candidate Muktadir visited the Presbyterian Church in Sylhet’s Nayasarak on the occasion of Christmas. Moments later, ‘boat’ candidate Momen also arrived there.
The two candidates then shook hands to mark the most important religious date for the Christian community. They also engaged in seemingly pleasant conversations before jointly cutting a cake to commemorate Christmas.
Their actions were received with warm applause from the people in attendance.
However, after the exchange of smiles and pleasantries at the church premises, the rivals changed their tunes once they left the event.
“Standing together for the cameras may seem like a display of harmony. But this harmony is just for show,” said BNP candidate Muktadir.
“There is not genuine. In the last three nights, five cases have been filed in five police stations. Hundreds of my party’s activists are facing charges.
“During our conversation, he (Momen) asked me how my campaign was progressing. I told him ‘I’m campaigning and at the same time, fighting the cases you’ve filed against us.’”
“He replied, ‘Cases are only being filed against criminals.’ At that point, a BNP leader went to shake hands with him (Momen) to which I said ‘You’re now shaking hands with a criminal as a case has been filed against him as well.’ They consider all opposition activists criminals. They think the public are criminals as well,” said Muktadir.
After leaving the church, Momen made several counter allegations against Muktadir.
“You know that they have vandalised our office and our mics. They vandalised vehicles which we used for our campaign. Even then, we told all our supporters that they (BNP) are in distress.
“They believe that they’ll be defeated for sure which is why they are engaging in these activities out of envy,” said Momen, who is also brother of the current MP for the constituency and Finance Minister AMA Muhith.
“Our supporters won’t retaliate against their jealous acts. We have only informed police. The security forces will do their job. We are not influencing police,” said Momen.
