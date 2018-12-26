Nasrul Hamid visits BNP leader Gayeshwar after attack

The state minister for power visited Gayeshwar in his offices in Paltan on Wednesday morning. They both spoke for a while and Nasrul offered his sympathy to his political rival.

“I will not file a case against anyone. The issue will be resolved through the political process. All of us in Keraniganj will live under the same shade irrespective of political party or philosophy after Dec 30,” Gayeshwar said.

“We are all ashamed of the incident. We don’t want to follow a path of violence to the election. We want a fair election. We still have a proper environment for the election. I have invited him to visit my home tomorrow,” said Nasrul.

“I believe those responsible for the unwanted incident should be taken to task. The law enforcement agency has already arrested three,” he said.

Those interested to spoil the political situation must have done it, Nasrul said.

“We should not allow any third force to sabotage the national election. Both of us want a peaceful election,” Nasrul wrote on his Facebook page.

“I wish a speedy recovery of Gayeshwar Babu, so he can get back to the election campaign soon.”

Some other BNP leaders and activists have been injured in the incident that took place in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Tuesday evening, said the BNP.

The supporters of Gayeshwar blamed the Awami League leaders and activists, who in turn blamed the BNP for counter-attacks.

The police said Gayeshwar and some others were injured in clashes between the two parties.