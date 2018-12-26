Menon eyes a third consecutive victory in Dhaka-8

But after a few days on the campaign trail, Abbas has been absent as Election Day draws near. His absence has been much-discussed at his rival’s camp.

On the other hand, Social Welfare Minister Menon is visiting voters in his constituency and highlighting the developmental activities in the areas.

But the followers of Abbas say that victory will not be unopposed. They think that voters will take into consideration the fact that the government and the administration are blocking the electoral campaigns of ‘paddy sheaf’ candidates.

Dhaka South City Corporation wards 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20 and 21 make up Dhaka-8. There are 264,664 voters in the constituency. Of these voters, 152,091 are men and 112,573 are women.

Fourteen candidates are contesting the Dhaka-8, which contains important areas such as Mantripara, the Secretariat, Dhaka University and Motijheel Bankpara.

Other than Menon and Abbas, some posters of Md Abul Kashem of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Md Yunus Ali Akanda of Jatiya Party, Md Chaber Ahmad (Kazi Chabbir) of the National People's Party and Shampa Basu of Socialist Party of Bangladesh can be seen. But there is little sign that other candidates are campaigning.

MENON WORKING HARD

From morning till night, Menon is going door-to-door seeking votes and distributing leaflets.

His wife Lutfunnesa Khan Beauty held a campaign rally with hundreds of women at Ramna on Tuesday.

She told bdnews24.com, "We are 100 percent optimistic about winning. People will obviously take into account the progress made by the Awami League government in the last ten years. The rest is in the hands of Allah. "

Menon’s posters were found hanging all over the constituency on Tuesday. His electoral camps are located in several areas. Some partial processions in favour of Menon was also seen in some areas.

His Chief Election Agent Kamrul Ahsan said that Menon has been campaigning non-stop since Dec 11, trying to reach every area.

"We are way ahead in the campaign. We are hoping that the voters will choose the boat symbol,” he said.

ABBAS STRONG IN SHAHJAHANPUR AND PALTAN

Even though Mirza Abbas has campaigned extensively in Shahjahanpur and Paltan areas, but not much could be seen in other areas of the constituency.

His activists and supporters point out that Abbas's campaign fell off after the attack on Saturday in Shegunbagicha.

"It does not seem like he is campaigning hard. He has not been seen in the field with his supporters. I’m hearing reports that he is paying money to the slums,” said Menon Chief Election Agent Kamrul Ahsan.

He also described the Shegunbagicha attack as ‘unexpected.’

Abbas talked about unidentified groups monitoring his house. He says he is in fear of sudden attacks.

Nobody from Abbas's election campaign commented on the lack of promotion in the constituency.

"None of us are at liberty to comment on the issue except sir. But all I can say is that it is quite certain that Mirza Abbas is going to be elected as the member of the parliament in the Dhaka-8 constituency," said a member of his campaign cell on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.