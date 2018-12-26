ISPR says fake army officers seeking money from polls contenders
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-26 21:13:21.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 21:17:16.0 BdST
The ISPR says fake army officers are seeking money from candidates in return for election favours two days after warning against fake military websites and social media accounts.
Some dishonest people with vested interests are trying to cash in on the army’s goodwill and acceptance, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said in a media release on Wednesday.
Troops were deployed on Monday as a strike force in aid of the civil administration for the Dec 30 general election.
The military’s media wing said a racket of cheats were calling up the candidates and asking for money.
The law enforcers have arrested some people who had posed as army officers to get financial benefits from the contenders, according to the release.
It asked all to inform the law enforcers if anyone posing as army officer seeks money in exchange for election favours.
On Monday, the ISPR said fake websites, Facebook accounts and YouTube channels have been set up using the name of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.
These were spreading ‘various lies’ and ‘propaganda’ in an attempt to damage the reputation of the army, it said and included a list of the military’s official websites and accounts in its statement.
