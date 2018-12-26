High Court blocks three more BNP candidates from polls
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-26 15:41:55.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 15:41:55.0 BdST
The High Court has blocked three more BNP candidates from competing in the 11th national parliamentary election because their resignations from their upazila chairman posts were not accepted.
Paddy sheaf candidates Md Abdul Aziz from Natore-4, Farooq Kabir Ahmed from Gaibandha-4 and Manzur Elahi from Narsingdi-3 have been barred from contesting the election three days ahead of the polls.
The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the decision on Wednesday, alongside a rule.
The petitions against their candidacies were filed by Natore-4 Awami League candidate Md Abdul Quddus, Gaibandha-4 Awami League candidate Monowar Hossain Chowdhury and Narsingdi-3 independent candidate Shirajul Islam Molla.
BNP candidate Md Abdul Aziz is the chairman of Natore’s Gurudaspur Upazila, Farooq Kabir Ahmed is the chairman of Gaibandha’s Gobindganj Upazila and Manzur Elahi is the chairman of Narsingdi’s Sadar Upazila.
Lawyer Shah Manzurul Haque represented Aziz and Farooq, while Advocate Manzil Morshed represented Elahi. Deputy Attorney General Motahar Hossain Shaju represented the state.
After the hearing, Shah Manzurul Haque told reporters:
“The court has issued a stay on their nominations, so they cannot compete in the 11th parliamentary elections.”
Several other BNP candidates had been blocked from contesting the election for the same reason.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Menon eyes a third consecutive victory in Dhaka-8
- Work without fear or favour: Election Commissioner Talukdar
- High Court blocks three more BNP candidates from polls
- Nasrul Hamid visits BNP leader Gayeshwar after attack
- A day with Mashrafe in the election field
- AL, BNP candidates switch parties in Moulvibazar-2 seat
- Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach
- Sylhet-1 rivals Momen, Muktadir cut cake together, then trade blames
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- Oikya Front walks out of meeting with CEC
- Indian policy change eases Bangladesh’s electricity import
- AL, BNP candidates switch parties in Moulvibazar-2 seat
- A day with Mashrafe in the election field
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams