High Court blocks three more BNP candidates from polls

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-26 15:41:55.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 15:41:55.0 BdST

The High Court has blocked three more BNP candidates from competing in the 11th national parliamentary election because their resignations from their upazila chairman posts were not accepted.

Paddy sheaf candidates Md Abdul Aziz from Natore-4, Farooq Kabir Ahmed from Gaibandha-4 and Manzur Elahi from Narsingdi-3 have been barred from contesting the election three days ahead of the polls.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the decision on Wednesday, alongside a rule.

The petitions against their candidacies were filed by Natore-4 Awami League candidate Md Abdul Quddus, Gaibandha-4 Awami League candidate Monowar Hossain Chowdhury and Narsingdi-3 independent candidate Shirajul Islam Molla.

BNP candidate Md Abdul Aziz is the chairman of Natore’s Gurudaspur Upazila, Farooq Kabir Ahmed is the chairman of Gaibandha’s Gobindganj Upazila and Manzur Elahi is the chairman of Narsingdi’s Sadar Upazila.

Lawyer Shah Manzurul Haque represented Aziz and Farooq, while Advocate Manzil Morshed represented Elahi. Deputy Attorney General Motahar Hossain Shaju represented the state.

After the hearing, Shah Manzurul Haque told reporters:

“The court has issued a stay on their nominations, so they cannot compete in the 11th parliamentary elections.”

Several other BNP candidates had been blocked from contesting the election for the same reason.

